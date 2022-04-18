Green Meadows Invites Community to Celebrity Meet & Greet with Gary Payton and "Freeway" Rick Ross on Tuesday, April 19

Photo opportunities and autographs with the NBA Hall of Famer and acclaimed author will be available to all guests who attend from 2:30 – 4:00 at the Southbridge dispensary.

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Meadows, a vertically integrated cannabis company founded by the descendants of World War II hero General Patton, will welcome NBA legend and Hall of Famer Gary Payton and acclaimed author and reformed drug trafficker "Freeway" Rick Ross at its Southbridge dispensary at 64 Mill Street, Southbridge, MA on April 19 from 2:30 - 4:00 to meet with customers and community members. Photo opportunities and autographs with both Ross and Payton will be available for all guests who are at the dispensary from 2:30 – 4:00.

(PRNewsfoto/Green Meadows Farm) (PRNewswire)

Just last month, The Hub Craft selected Green Meadows to be the exclusive cannabis cultivation, production, packaging and sales partner for the launch of several celebrity-branded pre-roll joints and concentrates in Massachusetts. Celebrity-backed brands include Boston Celtics star and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce's TRUTH34, in addition to Freeway Rick Ross's Freeway and Gary Payton's Payton's Place, among others. The Hub Craft chose Green Meadows as the exclusive partner because of its organic, low-to-no chemical production methods that are better for the environment and consumers.

"We're excited to bring these celebrities and their cannabis brands to Southbridge; it should be a fun afternoon for the community, and we hope this exclusive partnership is a source of pride to this city that is the home to industry greats, like the Ames Department Store and American Optical," said Rob Patton, co-founder and CMO, Green Meadows. "We're committed to doing what's right when it comes to organic, sustainable cultivation and low-to-no chemical production, even if the initial cost is more expensive. It's been rewarding to work with a partner like The Hub Craft who shares that vision, and we're happy that our partnership with these celebrity brands enables us to expand that mission.

About Green Meadows:

Green Meadows is a cannabis company based in Southbridge, Massachusetts committed to providing its customers with the highest quality cannabis products through both curation, and ultimately cultivation. It plans to open an adult use dispensary in Southbridge at its 35,000-square-foot cultivation, extraction and dispensary facility; medical cannabis sales and production will also commence, all pending regulatory approval. Founded by the Patton family, Green Meadows is committed to veteran and diversity employment, as well as the continued scientific study of the potential benefits of cannabis in treating PTSD and other conditions of urgent importance to improving the quality of care for our veterans. For more information, visit: https://greenmeadows.com/

About The Hub Craft:

The Hub Craft, LLC is a minority-led provisionally licensed business with future cultivation, manufacturing, and adult-use dispensary locations. Their facilities are currently under construction in Fitchburg, MA and Holyoke, MA. The Hub Craft, LLC will be one of the only licensed cultivators on the east coast producing products using living soil methodologies. For more information, visit: www.thehubcraft.com

