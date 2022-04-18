Nu Skin Enterprises to Announce First Quarter Results

PROVO, Utah, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced it will release first quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day at 5 p.m. ET. During the call, management will discuss quarterly results and upcoming business initiatives.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

