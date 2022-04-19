Quali Strengthens Infrastructure Control Plane Features for DevOps and IT Teams with Latest Release of Torque

New features enhance automation and orchestration capabilities, improve cost controls, and strengthen security postures

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of AWS Summit in San Francisco Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced the release of enhanced control plane features for its Torque platform, which enables DevOps professionals to orchestrate and secure complex application environments by simplifying infrastructure provisioning, eliminating siloed infrastructure and addressing infrastructure provisioning bottlenecks.

New features expand automation and orchestration capabilities for heterogeneous environments including public, private, hybrid and container infrastructure, improve cost visibility and strengthen governance over security and compliance protocols, including:

Orchestration across heterogeneous application environments:

Torque simplifies the orchestration and management of container, IaC and private cloud technologies with support for Helm, Terraform and vCenter all in the same modular, reusable blueprint, allowing users to define and provision environments complete with governance and policy definitions. By simplifying complex environments into self-service blueprints, DevOps teams can maintain control over cloud resources without slowing down developer access to infrastructure.

Cost visibility and control:

Torque now includes enhanced visibility and cost control capabilities including the ability to set limits for maximum duration and number of concurrent environments, limits for the total cost of an environment, Kubernetes cost reporting and improved forecasting and resource consumption policies per blueprint, sandbox and spaces.

Enhanced security postures:

Security enhancements include new customizable role-based access to blueprints, API Token Controls and integrations with secrets management technologies. DevOps teams can now leverage secrets into their blueprint designs and Torque will populate secrets during the deployment of sandboxes, automatically hardening the sandboxes.

"Organizations are increasingly constrained in their application development capabilities due to the growing complexity of infrastructure and the proliferation of the underlying tools in their technology stacks," said Edan Evantal, CTO of Quali. "Torque is the control plane that helps them maintain control over their infrastructure, so they can speed development while managing costs and enhancing governance to reduce risks to their organizations."

Torque is available for free via a 30-day free trial of Torque Enterprise, or as a free tier for individuals or small teams. Recent enhancements to the Torque UI also include the ability for users to get started using Torque without the need to connect to a cloud account. Simply create an account or login via GitHub to explore sample blueprints and launch sample environments. Users are also encouraged to join the Torque community for additional support or to provide additional product feedback. Start your free account by visiting https://app.qtorque.io/sign_up.

Quali will be attending AWS Summit in San Francisco April 20th and 21st. Stop by our booth, number 821, to meet the Quali team and learn more about Torque.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

