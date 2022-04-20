Award-Winning CEO of Top Retail, Commercial Real Estate, and Franchise Companies Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Frank Buonanotte as its newest Partner and Coach.

Buonanotte is an accomplished business leader, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, speaker, advisor, and business coach with deep experience in developing corporate culture, scaling rapid growth, M&A transactions, building sales teams, customer service best practices, real estate acquisitions and development, and complex negotiations. He has been Founder, Chairman, and/or CEO at several highly successful companies within the commercial real estate, retail, and franchise industries and has won the Entrepreneurial Success Award from the Small Business Administration, the Georgia Business Ethics Award from Georgia State University and the American Society of Financial Advisors, and he was twice selected by Ernst & Young as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, he has served on eleven different Boards of Directors across various sectors.

As the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Party City Atlanta, Buonanotte grew the company to operate 27 retail superstores and become the largest and most successful franchisee of Party City Corporation, twice chosen as Franchisee of the Year. The company was listed on the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing companies in America and twice received Pace Setter Awards from The Atlanta Business Chronicle for rapid growth. Buonanotte was responsible for two separate eight-figure exits on combined annual revenues of over $120MM.

Buonanotte was also the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of The Shopping Center Group. Under his leadership, the company disrupted its industry and, with over 20 locations throughout the country, grew to become the largest independently owned retail real estate services company in the nation and the dominant retail real estate service provider in the southeast with over $1Billion in annual transaction volume. During his tenure the company received three separate awards for Best Real Estate Deal from The Atlanta Business Chronicle and Ernst & Young; and, Buonanotte was named Man of the Year by his industry peers. He exited the firm at an eight-figure company valuation.

Buonanotte is the Chairman and CEO of Barrett Rand Corporation which acts as a family office and is an active investor in small to mid-size companies and commercial real estate developments.

Additionally, Buonanotte is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Lion Arc (a multi-unit My Salon Suite franchisee recognized by the franchisor for rapid execution of its store opening plan) and was Founder and Partner of Metro Real Estate Investment Advisors (where he generated 2x returns on equity for investors of its inaugural fund).

"In sports, all great athletes want to play for a championship team. It's no different in business. That's why I am extremely proud, excited, and humbled to be joining the elite and very accomplished team of coaches at CEO Coaching International," Buonanotte said. "I look forward to sharing my significant experiences as a CEO and successful serial entrepreneur with our clients in helping them achieve extraordinary growth in revenues and profits. I truly believe in the Make BIG Happen system and am very passionate about helping our clients exceed their business and life goals."

"Frank is an excellent addition to the CEO Coaching International team. He is an incredibly accomplished five-time CEO and founder of many successful companies, and is known for being a highly strategic and articulate visionary," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "Frank is a perfect example of a strong leader who knows how to take his companies to the next level and Make BIG Happen."

In addition to his business achievements, Buonanotte established 500 For Life, a non-profit organization that provided lifesaving equipment to fire departments that could not afford to purchase it on their own. He also served on the Board of Directors of Special Olympics of Georgia and actively supported Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Pace Academy, and National Public Radio. His philanthropy has been the subject of feature articles and news casts in media such as The Wall Street Journal, Reader's Digest, NBC News, The Atlanta Business Chronicle, and The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Buonanotte lives in Atlanta, GA, and enjoys flying helicopters, scuba diving, sailing, fencing, reading, and golf. He is an avid traveler and has visited over 130 different countries including many "off the beaten path" destinations all over the world.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 67.8% during their time as a client, nearly four times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 25.5%, more than twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

