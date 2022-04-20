Summit International Flooring Introduces Jabo's Highly Sought-After Sisal and Wool Flooring Products to the US

Summit is the United States' exclusive distributor of Jabo

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Summit International Flooring, one of the nation's premier specialty flooring suppliers and consultants, is pleased to announce its partnership with Jabo Carpets, an innovative sisal producer in the Netherlands. As part of its partnership, Summit is proud to be the exclusive US distributor of Jabo's intricately woven sisal products, helping them ensure the best pricing and priority scheduling for their clients.

"Summit International Flooring is thrilled to distribute Jabo's beautiful and durable products, including its sisal line," says Marc Becker, National Sales Director for Summit International Flooring. "Sisal is what started it all for Jabo. It has stood the test of time in the design world and it will continue to stand the test of time for our clients."

Jabo has been around for nearly 70 years. In approximately 1953, Jan Bosman created a machine that processed hemp, sisal, and coconut fibres into broadloom carpets. Those same machines were responsible for the origin of woolen carpets, which gave rise to the Jabo name. Jabo's sisal line became so successful that customers in search of the innovative product began to simply request "Jabo" from their interior designers.

Today, Jabo continues to be an innovator in the textile world. Its sisal catalog includes the expected beiges and browns, but also boasts beautiful blacks and grays. Jabo also offers wool products for those looking for a more classic look and wool mixture for a more budget-friendly approach. The materials they use are both natural and sustainable – which is also a priority for Summit International Flooring.

"Summit's products are formulated to balance both performance and transparency, and many of our products meet the requirements for LEED, Living Building Challenge (LBC) or WELL Building Standard projects," continues Becker. "With Jabo's focus on sustainability, including them in our offering was a natural decision."

Summit's products, along with its team of professionals, have made a lasting impression on those who cater to affluent clientele around the world. Serving top interior design firms, architects, and floor covering professionals, Summit International Flooring provides European, minimalistic styles, along with true hospitality carpets, and spectacular resilient flooring for use in commercial and residential applications, with innovative design and quality that surpasses expectations.

About Summit International Flooring:

Summit International Flooring, headquartered in Whippany, N.J., was founded in 2003, and is one of the nation's premiere independent flooring suppliers and consultants providing the most unique and high-quality of floor coverings – ranging in part from OBJECT CARPET (Germany), Jacaranda Carpets (UK), Van Besouw Carpet (Netherlands), Bentzon Carpet (Denmark), Granorte Cork (Portugal), and Fitnice Woven Vinyl, (Spain). Serving top design firms, architects, and floor covering professionals who require top-quality goods with innovative design and exceptional value, Summit International Flooring is the exclusive U.S. distributor of many specialty floor coverings. For more information, visit www.Summit-Flooring.com.

