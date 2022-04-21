American Cancer Society Awards former CEO of the Ann Arbor YMCA, Cathi Duchon, the 2021 Development Volunteer Award for Excellence

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathi Duchon was awarded the 2021 Development Volunteer Award for Excellence, a national honor in recognition of her distinguished service and leadership to the American Cancer Society's (ACS) development goals and mission.

While Duchon had always been a generous donor to ACS, her first leadership role began in 2012 when she was asked to join the committee of a fundraising event lead by Michigan Softball Head Coach Carol Hutchins, and in turn helped lead the Michigan Women's Softball Team to become the first women's team in the NCAA history to raise $1M for the American Cancer Society. Since then, Duchon continued to only further her involvement with the American Cancer Society by chairing ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer of Michigan. With her business expertise, she helps recruit, mentor, fundraise, and empower women to support women-led cancer research.

"While I can't begin to estimate just how many funds have been attributed to the American Cancer Society's mission due to Cathi's volunteerism, I can articulate the joy Cathi brings to our community. She can stand in front of a crowd and confidently advocate for survivors, caregivers, and the undeserved. She truly has the follow through we all dream of in a volunteer," shared Abby Samuels Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Michigan.

