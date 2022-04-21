Make the most out of spring trips with 50% off companion fares for midweek travel

ORANGE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rediscover Southern California with friends and family this spring on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®. Now through June 29, 2022, take advantage of special savings on train travel Monday through Thursday with a 50 percent discount on up to three companion tickets with the purchase of one regular full-fare adult ticket.

Explore Top Destinations Across Southern California on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner (PRNewswire)

"We invite everyone to travel locally and experience the destinations, scenery, businesses, and people that make Southern California great," said Jason Jewell, Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "Our midweek offer is a great opportunity to save on train travel to the region's beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns."

Here are a few ideas for spring getaways that can start with a trip on the Pacific Surfliner:

Whale Watching: Step off the train and onto a boat for a chance to see blue whales, humpbacks or even orcas up close, as well as sea lions and dolphins. Excursions depart daily from San Diego, Oceanside, Ventura, and Santa Barbara.

Wine Tasting: Downtown Santa Barbara is home to dozens of tasting rooms and working wineries. Just 45-minutes outside the city is a world-class wine country featuring more than 100 thriving vineyards and family-owned wineries. Get there via a Thruway bus service connection from the Santa Barbara Station.

Theme Park Fun: Immerse yourself in the magic of the Disneyland® Resort, one of the state's most well-known and beloved attractions. Amtrak riders can unlock a five percent savings on Theme Park admission at PacificSurfliner.com/Disney.

Ball Games: Southern California is home to three Major League Baseball teams – the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels, and the San Diego Padres. Stadiums are conveniently located near Pacific Surfliner stations, making it possible to ride to and from the games.

Surf and Sand: There are plenty of stations that are a short walk from the beaches in Oceanside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and others. Pack a picnic and enjoy the waves from the sand or make plans to rent a kayak or paddleboard and get out on the water.

Small Town Charm: Escape to the northern tip of the Pacific Surfliner route and explore downtown San Luis Obispo. Visit the Thursday night Farmers Market, spanning blocks downtown, to enjoy local produce and restaurant specialties. Visit boutique shops, go hiking, visit one of the state's oldest Spanish Missions, and more.

The midweek offer is valid on Pacific Surfliner trips taken Monday through Thursday between now and June 29, 2022. Reference promotion code: V308.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com/save to view offer details, learn about ongoing safety measures, and more.

