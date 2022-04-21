InventHelp Inventor Develops Trash Bag to Prevent Insect Infestations (JXA-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a durable and hassle-free trash bag option to help prevent insect infestations and punctures," said an inventor, from Middleburg, Fla., "so I invented the ROACH & BUG FREE TRASH BAG. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional trash bags."

The invention provides an effective way to seal a trash bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use ties or other tying devices. It also prevents insects and roaches from entering the trash bag and it helps to prevent punctures and tears. The invention features a disposable or reusable design that is easy to use and carry so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

