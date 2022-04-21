MyKlovr and the Suffolk County Municipal Employee Benefit Fund bring a life-changing college and career counseling benefit to thousands of union employees and their families

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyKlovr, the AI-powered college and career counseling platform, has partnered with the Suffolk County Municipal Employee Benefit Fund (the Fund), to provide college and career counseling to the families of over 6,800 active members.

The innovative offering of college and career counseling as a union benefit was spearheaded by Suffolk AME President and Benefit Fund Chairman Dan Levler and General Agent Ryan Nuckols of Benefit Consulting Insurance Agency, LLC. Coming just days after being named a finalist in the 2022 EdTech Awards, this deal represents another industry first for myKlovr and major new channel of distribution.

As part of an effort to expand access and increase impact, myKlovr and the Fund are allowing every Fund member to share their counseling benefits with extended family including siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Representing Suffolk County's largest labor union, the Fund includes the Association of Municipal Employees. With positions ranging from Consumer Affairs, Civil Service, Crossing Guards, DPW, Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Vector Control, members of the Fund perform hundreds of jobs to keep the over 1,477,000 residents of Suffolk County in New York safe and secure.

"We are proud to be the first union in the nation to offer myKlovr college and career counseling benefits to the families of our members," said Dan Levler, Suffolk AME president. "These benefits show our commitment to not only fight for our members but to allow benefits of membership to raise up multiple generations and extended families."

"Over the past year, we have seen demand for family college and career counseling benefits skyrocket in the employee benefit space," said Gustavo G. Dolfino, Founder and CEO at myKlovr. "We are extremely proud of the opportunity to work with the Fund to offer these life-changing services to the families of those who do so much to make our state run." "With union membership representing 10 percent of the US workforce, this channel is an important way to reach families where we can make an impact," Dolfino added.

For more information on myKlovr, visit www.benefitconsultinginsurance.com and click on the BCI Benefits Store Tab.

For more information on the Suffolk County Municipal Employee Benefit Fund, visit https://www.scmebf.org/

