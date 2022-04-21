RYU Apparel Brings Customer Care Services In-house, Strengthening Brand Loyalty

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has brought Customer Care in-house to be run from its flagship Vancouver retail location on West 4th. Effective March 30th, what was previously outsourced will now be handled by a team of RYU employees trained in customer service, raising the bar on customer care and accountability.

Overseeing this new internal department will be Customer Care Lead, Tiffany Nguyen, previously from LuluLemom (NASDAQ:LULU) who brings many years of retail management and customer service experience to the role. To provide each customer with more personalized attention, each support ticket will be routed to an RYU employee with first-hand knowledge of company policies and products.

The goal of this new department is to extend the company's legendary in-store service to their online support, which aligns with their marketing strategy of creating more synergy between the online and offline shopping experience. Customers who have a positive experience, especially when reaching out to the support team, will foster brand loyalty and generate positive word-of-mouth.

The company is taking a phased approach to ensure a smooth transition, focused on intentional listening, curiosity and urgency:

Phase 1 will focus on team training to improve the quality of the resolution (vs. closing cases as quickly as possible). Protocols for challenging areas will also be addressed. Loop, a Shopify integrated platform, will be implemented to automate returns and exchanges.

Phase 2 will focus on closing benchmarks and goal setting to continually improving performance based on the standards set in phase 1.

Phase 3 will include rolling out the new live chat function, making response times immediate so customers can potentially receive assistance in real time.

"Bringing Customer Care under our roof will allow us total control over the experience, providing a much higher level of service to our customers," says RYU CEO Cesare Fazari. "Our West 4th team is known for their impeccable sales and service culture, so it made sense to place it in their hands. This is yet another strategic move to bridge the gap between online and in-store while building and strengthening RYU brand loyalty."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

