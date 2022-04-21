Salt & Straw Brings a Sweet Treat to Disney Springs with Newest Shop Opening

The cult-favorite, family-run ice cream company is now offering Disney Springs guests a unique and memorable taste exploration

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt & Straw is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest scoop shop at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The family-run ice cream company, known for its innovative, taste-provoking flavors that take fans on a never-ending flavor adventure, is bringing its beloved ice cream to Disney Springs West Side, following the successful opening at Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California in 2018.

Salt & Straw (PRNewswire)

Salt & Straw's Disney Springs scoop shop will offer the company's rotating monthly menu featuring culinary innovations inspired by community and fearless flavor exploration, as well as all-time favorites like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender and Chocolate Gooey Brownie. Alongside these classics, Salt & Straw will also be scooping unique flavor collaborations specific to its Florida locations.

VISUAL ASSETS AVAILABLE HERE:

[https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gfDdJoXn2eAQf54sBipe_nx977EVyNcN?usp=sharing]

"It's a dream come true for our little Portland, Oregon ice cream company to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with Disney and open at Disney Springs," said CEO and Co-Founder Kim Malek. "We love to use ice cream to remix flavors you already know while exploring food trends, social issues and small, local makers. It's so exciting to bring our unique combination of comfort and adventure to the big stage at Disney World."

Founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, the Portland-based ice cream company has scoop shops in Anaheim, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. For its newest location, Salt & Straw worked closely with long-term and award-winning partner, Osmose Design, to create a one-of-a-kind shop including custom details and hand-touches that reflect the intentionality of the company's ice cream. The scoop shop will also feature a three-dimensional mural to further enhance this iconic location.

Salt & Straw's Disney Springs opening marks the company's 27th scoop shop nationwide. The shop is now open and located at Disney Springs West Side.

ABOUT SALT & STRAW ICE CREAM

Salt & Straw Ice Cream is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company that was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek. Salt & Straw makes unbelievably delicious ice creams that tell the narrative of artisans, meaningful food movements and important social causes. The company creates unique menus that rotate monthly featuring ice cream by hand in small batches and designs a generous store experience that's personalized and welcoming. The debut Salt & Straw Cookbook was released in April 2019, published by Clarkson Potter. Salt & Straw presently has 27 shops within OR, WA, CA and FL, plus an ecommerce channel shipping ice cream nationwide. Find more information at www.saltandstraw.com , or follow us on Instagram @saltandstraw.

ABOUT DISNEY SPRINGS

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake spring, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

Emily Kjesbo

saltandstraw@abmc-us.com

Salt & Straw Disney Opening (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salt & Straw