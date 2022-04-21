Trial Lawyer Frank L. Branson Earns Repeat 'Best Lawyers in Dallas' Recognition

D Magazine names acclaimed attorney among the best for personal injury, product defect litigation

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers and D Magazine have again selected acclaimed Dallas trial lawyer Frank L. Branson among the best for litigation involving personal injury and product liability.

Mr. Branson is the founder of The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, one of the most respected and successful trial litigation boutiques in the Southwest. He is one of an elite group of practitioners to be honored with D Magazine's prestigious award every year since 2001. Earlier in 2022, Mr. Branson was singled out in the publication's inaugural Best Lawyers Hall of Fame. The complete list of Best Lawyers honorees is featured in the magazine's May issue.

The D Magazine honors are based on votes by peer lawyers in North Texas and vetting by a blue-ribbon panel. Mr. Branson earned recognition for his representation of individuals in disputes involving truck crashes, worksite mishaps, oilfield accidents, dangerous and defective products, and other injuries.

Mr. Branson's career-spanning history of results in the courtroom has earned some of the legal industry's highest honors. That includes being named among the Top 10 lawyers in the state by Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2007. He is a repeat honoree of the Best Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon 500 and is a 2021 Lawdragon Hall of Fame inductee. He has been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

The firm has been twice recognized by the National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers as the Elite Trial Lawyers' "Law Firm of the Year" for product liability litigation. In 2019, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association honored Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award while the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association named him among its Living Legends. In 2021, he received the Texas Bar Foundation's highest honor for a trial lawyer – the Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award for attorneys demonstrating the highest moral and ethical standards and professional conduct.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit https://www.flbranson.com.

