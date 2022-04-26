PlantX Launches "Bloombox Club" E-commerce Platform in France

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomboxclub Limited ("Bloombox Club") has launched a new e-commerce platform in France. The new website, which is accessible in both English and French, willfurther extend Bloombox Club's subscription service and online shop into a key market in Europe. Bloombox Club now operates e-commerce websites in six countries: the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland and France.

Bloombox Club's new online platform comes under a new domain, https://bloomboxfrance.fr/, which integrates PlantX's signature e-commerce and innovative digital infrastructure that was designed to improve online user experience and boost customer satisfaction. All online purchases made via the French Bloombox Club platform will be fulfilled through the same centralized distribution system originating in the Netherlands that is used for the other Bloombox Club e-commerce activities in Europe.

"Market research positions France as a major player in the lucrative indoor plants market,1 which is why we are confident that Bloombox Club's latest expansion achievement will have multifaceted impacts that will accelerate PlantX's business goals," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin.

"Bloombox Club's e-commerce presence has been expanding at a rapid pace, as demonstrated by the launch of its operations in different European countries on an almost monthly basis," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "This is a significant marker of PlantX's scalability potential due to its established e-commerce technology. We expect this innovative digital ecosystem to attract even more opportunities for e-commerce success, and we are more than ready to make the most of this strong growth momentum."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Bloombox Club

Bloomboxclub Limited is a UK-based indoor plant and natural product shop and subscription company that brings indoors the great outdoors to boost its customers' health and well-being. Bloombox sources, curates, and tells the story of its indoor plants and superior natural products for the home and delivers them to its customers' doors. Bloombox has created an active community loyal to its brand by curating its products and educating its customers on the plants' genus and benefits.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements relating to Bloombox Club's operations in France and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and that give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in Eastern Europe; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

