Polaroid Go, The World's Most Portable Analog Camera, Comes in Two New Colorways with Bold Accessories

This April, Polaroid is adding to the fan-favorite Polaroid Go family two dynamic colorways, colored filters, and arthouse-style black instant film.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaroid Go , the world's tiniest, most portable analog instant camera, is pushing the boundaries of where you can 'Go Create.'



This year, Polaroid is celebrating more ways to be creative on-the-go by releasing the pocket-sized camera in two bold colorways, Black and Red, along with new creator-centric additions: a filter set for blue, red or orange-tinted photos, and matte-black frame instant film for drama that kicks.

Polaroid Go Black/Red (PRNewswire)

"The Polaroid Go has portability and the spirit of exploration in its DNA. We've seen an incredible response for this new camera format so we wanted to introduce even more ways for people to dive deeper into their creativity, while making it easy for them to go anywhere and capture whenever inspiration hits," Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid CEO, said.

At only 4.1" long, 3.3" wide, and 2.4" tall, the Polaroid Go is the smallest analog instant camera in the world. Designed as a wearable creative companion, the Polaroid Go empowers creators to go out and explore the secret, imperfect, and unexpected places in the world.



To celebrate the launch of Polaroid Go Black and Red, Polaroid kicks off the campaign in May with creativity and exploration at its heart. An evolution of last year's Go Create campaign, 2022's iteration brings together creators across artistic disciplines and cultures. Ibby Njoya, an artist and set designer, and Miranda Makaroff, a fashion designer, dj, blogger and actress, traveled to Tenerife, Spain to show off their creative visions on the rugged island.

"For me, Polaroid has always been a tool of documentation and experimentation. As an artist, it's allowed me to process the development of my skills as a set designer. Getting to experiment with the Polaroid Go's portability during our shoot in the Canary Islands was so fun, I love how easy it is to bring it everywhere," Njoya said.

The new colorways join the original Polaroid Go white camera, providing more opportunity for self expression wherever the next adventure leads. The Polaroid Go builds on its creative-minded features like the selfie mirror, self-timer, long-lasting battery, dynamic flash, double exposure, and travel-friendly accessories with the introduction of the camera's first-ever lens filters and the smallest black frame instant film.

"I love the new possibilities that the Polaroid Go creates. It makes it so easy to capture inspiration wherever I travel, which plays a big part into my creative process as an artist," Makaroff said.

Polaroid Go Black and Polaroid Go Red are available April 26 at Polaroid.com/Go .

Polaroid Go Black Camera MSRP: $99.99 / €119,99 / £109,99



Polaroid Go Black Film Double Pack MSRP: $19.99 / €19,99 / £18,99

Polaroid Go Filter Set MSRP: $19.99 / €19,99 / £18,99



About Polaroid:

Polaroid was founded by Edwin Land in 1937 as an icon of innovation and engineering. The company first produced ski goggles and 3D glasses for the US Army and Navy. It wasn't until 1943 when Land's daughter asked why she couldn't see a photograph of herself immediately that the idea for the instant camera was born. In 1947 it became a reality with the first ever instant camera.

It was the introduction of the breakthrough Polaroid SX-70 camera in 1972 that launched instant photography.

as we know it today, followed by landmark innovations such as the original OneStep, instant color film; and the Polaroid 600 and Spectra cameras and film formats.

Polaroid cameras went on to inspire artists such as Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Maripol, Keith Haring, and Guy Bourdin who raised the brand to the status of a cultural icon.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the swift rise of digital technology eclipsed instant photography and Polaroid announced the end of instant film production in 2008. But that was short-lived; a dedicated group of instant photography fans under the name 'The Impossible Project' saved the last Polaroid factory in the Netherlands. Since then, they have been the only people in the world making film for vintage Polaroid cameras.

In 2017, The Impossible Project re-launched as Polaroid Originals: a brand dedicated exclusively to Polaroid's original analog instant photography products. Bringing analog instant photography back under the Polaroid umbrella was a significant milestone, but it was not the end of the journey. In March 2020, Polaroid took the next step and became one brand, with the one name: Polaroid.

Today, Polaroid has analog instant photography at its core and represents the brand that people all over the world came to know and love for over 80 years. By unifying its entire product portfolio under one name, Polaroid is setting out its new vision as a global brand that will continue to create products that bring people together in human and meaningful ways.

Polaroid (PRNewsfoto/Polaroid) (PRNewswire)

