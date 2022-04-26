Structura Strategy Group Launches

Professional Services Marketing Advisory Led by Seasoned Marketing Leaders Lynn Tellefsen-Stehle and Paula Zirinsky

NEW YORK , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Structura Strategy Group LLC, a professional services marketing advisory led by seasoned marketing leaders, Lynn Tellefsen-Stehle and Paula Zirinsky, today announced its official company launch. Structura is based on the premise that to be where the world is going, companies need to build the strategic foundation to get them there. Structura helps leaders build that strategic foundation.

As former Chief Marketing and Business Development Officers to some of the world's most prestigious law firms, global risk consultancies, and iconic brands, Tellefsen-Stehle and Zirinsky offer decades of on-the-job success in nearly every facet of strategy, branding, marketing and business development, communications, digital programs and technology platforms, systems design and deployment, sales, and Agile Marketing across both the B2B professional services, and B2C consumer luxury and consumer packaged goods sectors.

Structura provides guidance on how to establish, restructure, or optimize a client's marketing and business development operations. Advises on how to develop traditional and digital growth strategy, tactical plans, systems, and teams. Connects clients to the appropriate resources needed to realize growth on their terms. And oversees implementation, solves problems that arise, and keeps projects moving on time and on budget.

"Since the pandemic we find ourselves in a world transformed. Law firms and professional services firms face unique challenges as well as unprecedented opportunities to demonstrate value to clients and achieve growth. Even the largest, most skilled marketing teams struggle to keep pace with the rate of change. We joined forces to provide our clients with the leadership, guidance and resources they need to succeed in this world transformed," said Lynn Tellefsen-Stehle and Paula Zirinsky, Co-Founders and Chief Strategists.

About Structura Strategy Group LLC

Structura Strategy Group is a women-owned professional services marketing advisory. Structura services include Branding Strategy, Marketing RoadMaps, Agile Marketing Teams, Content Marketing Strategy, Digital Marketing Strategy, Digital Tech Audits, Tech BluePrints, Project Management & Advisory Services. More information about Structura can be found at www.structurastrategygroup.com

Source: Structura Strategy Group LLC

CONTACT:

Paula Zirinsky

Co-Founder and Chief Strategist

paula@structurastrategygroup.com

+1.917.841.5869

View original content:

SOURCE Structura Strategy Group