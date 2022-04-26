TK Elevator launches MAX Link digital emergency communications in North America

MAX Link provides code-compliant connectivity to elevator emergency communications equipment to better support passengers requiring immediate assistance.

The emergency communication system not only allows voice, video and text messaging between passengers and emergency personnel, but also saves money on landline costs.

MAX, the industry's first IoT predictive maintenance solution, enables smarter building management as it also provides data on elevator activity and traffic patterns.

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator has launched MAX Link Voice and Multimedia digital emergency communication services, providing two-way voice, video and text messaging between passengers and emergency personnel. Available in the U.S. and Canada, MAX Link routes passenger calls to a 24/7 dedicated elevator emergency call center or to a customer's answering service.

MAX Link is essential to helping property managers comply with ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) A17.1 elevator code in North America. ASME 17.1 provides requirements applying to the design, construction, installation, operation, testing, inspection, maintenance, alteration and repair of elevators, escalators and moving walks. While ASME A17.1 elevator code requires emergency phone service accessibility, updated code dictates that new elevators (2019 or later) include phone, text and video emergency communication services.

"Our MAX platform has been a game-changer for the industry, and we are happy to provide our customers with the most advanced digital emergency communications systems available. Implementing this technology is not about simply complying with code changes or saving money, it's about property managers doing what's right for their tenants and guests by providing the safest environment possible within their buildings," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO BU North America and Group COO Field.

MAX Link connectivity works with existing American Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant emergency phone systems with video observation a key element of the upgraded code. In this scenario, a wide-angle camera mounted in the cab ceiling is only activated when the emergency call button is engaged by a passenger. It then provides an encrypted video connection for privacy. The camera allows emergency personnel to visually verify the situation inside an elevator car, helping prevent false dispatching. Video can also be accessed locally from a communications panel and accessed remotely via the provided cloud services using a standard web browser when emergency services are in use. Meanwhile, battery backup provides four hours of system power in an unexpected power loss.

"By shifting traditional phone service to MAX Link, property managers can enjoy peace of mind from receiving specialized elevator emergency phone service and system monitoring from one company. This not only improves building management efficiency, but also streamlines what was a previously inefficient and expensive process," added Jon Clarine, Head of Digital Services for TK Elevator.

MAX Link is an extension of TK Elevator's cloud-based monitoring and predictive maintenance platform, MAX. Since its introduction in 2015, TK Elevator has installed MAX on more than 86,000 elevators in the U.S., collecting data on components, systems and performance, helping building owners and managers achieve higher elevator and escalator uptime as well as longer product lifespans.

In addition to its predictive maintenance capabilities, MAX also helps property managers monitor elevator traffic to improve building efficiency. In October 2021, TK Elevator North America released the industry's most comprehensive urban mobility report – the Index Outlook 2022 Report. Focusing exclusively on North America, it features exclusive insight from top experts in the commercial real estate industry, disclosing key trends as well as the digital-first technologies that will allow office buildings to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/us-en/.

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

