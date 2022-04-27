LMU Names Kawanna Leggett as Senior Vice President for Student Affairs

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawanna Leggett, Ed.D., an accomplished, nationally recognized justice-oriented student development leader, will be Loyola Marymount University's next senior vice president for student affairs, the university announced today.

Loyola Marymount University named Kawanna Leggett, Ed.d., as Senior Vice President for Student Affairs on April 27, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Leggett is an acclaimed student affairs professional who brings her wealth of experience to LMU.

Complementing her comprehensive credentials in student affairs leadership at six elite, top-ranked colleges and universities across the country, SVP Leggett brings to LMU a strong commitment to collaborating with academic colleagues as part of an integrated approach to delivering the student experience. Most recently, she served as associate vice chancellor of student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis.

"Dr. Leggett leads with integrity and compassion, exemplifying LMU's mission and values," said Executive Vice President and Provost Tom Poon. "Her dedication to whole-person education and championing an inclusive student experience will propel our efforts as we work together to create the world we want to live in."

At Washington University, Leggett oversaw Residential Life and Housing, Conference Services, Student Transitions and Family Programs, and the Faculty Fellows in Residence Program. She was responsible for a budget of $54 million, housing for 5,300 students, and management of 41 central staff employees, 70 housekeepers, and more than 150 student staff. Prior to that, she served as interim associate vice chancellor for Student Transition and Engagement and dean of students, where her portfolio included Fraternity and Sorority Life, Student Involvement, Student Conduct and Community Standards, and the First Year Center, among others.

Previously, Leggett served as the director of Residential Education at UC Berkeley, where she led the development of strategy, goals, and objectives for residential education through inclusive and diverse student residence programming and operations. Forging robust relationships, Leggett successfully collaborated to enhance a range of initiatives, which included improving their living-learning communities, advancing theme housing programs, addressing housing occupancy growth, and improving emergency operations response.

Prior to that role, Leggett was instrumental in caring for student residents by handling sensitive issues related to alcohol and drug use, campus climate, and mental health crises. Working closely with the NYU Global Affairs team, she helped support the student life experiences of NYU Shanghai and NYU DC.

"I am excited by the opportunity to serve the LMU community because of the university's commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and social justice," Leggett said. "LMU's rich Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount tradition of educating the whole person also reflects the innovative, dynamic, and diverse nature of the city, community, and region."

Senior Vice President Leggett's first day will be June 27, 2022. She was chosen after a nationwide search to replace Elena M. Bove, Ed.D., who retired in January.

SVP Leggett earned her Doctor of Education from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, her Master of Education at the University of Arkansas, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University.

She has been honored with the Washington University Culture of Care Award in 2021, the UC Berkeley Residential and Student Services Programs SPOT Award in 2016, and the NYU Staff Give a Violet University Award in 2015.

