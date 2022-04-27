Stonal, a leading real estate SaaS platform, raises $22 million and hires Robin Rivaton as CEO to expand in Europe

PARIS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonal, the European property operations SaaS platform leader, has signed a new funding of $22 million led by RAISE Investissement to accelerate its expansion. This funding will enable Stonal to reach a $100 million revenue target on the European real estate SaaS market by 2027. Robin Rivaton, a recognized VC investor and proptech expert, joins the company as CEO.

Stonal was founded in 2017 by Michel Tolila and Jean-Maurice Oudot, successful entrepreneurs in real estate. Stonal enables commercial and residential buildings to be managed more efficiently by offering property-owners and asset managers a SaaS platform capturing their entire portfolio. Its platform is open to an unlimited number of employees, suppliers or partners (property managers, facility managers, brokers…). Its proprietary AI-powered application reads, checks and sorts all data, documents and plans creating an accurate and continuously updated master data set. Its decision-making modules offer ESG reporting, financial analysis and maintenance planning to increase returns, improve productivity and preserve value.

In 2021, Stonal reached $11 million in revenues and became profitable. Stonal helps more than 130 clients, REITs, insurers, social housing organizations, asset managers, family offices, to manage a combined portfolio of more than 200 million sqm throughout Europe. The $22 million investment from RAISE Investissement and existing shareholders will enable Stonal to invest further in its product and technology platform, expand into Germany and the United Kingdom and add 50 talented employees to the existing 120-person team. The company will also pursue its acquisition strategy after successfully completing the acquisition of Labeo in 2020, the French leader in social housing with 1.3 million units. The company's ambition is to reach $100 million in revenues within five years, taking advantage of the aging IT infrastructure among major real estate asset managers.

Stonal is experiencing strong growth in revenues. Rising interest rates and the real estate industry's commitment to net zero carbon emissions are pushing asset owners and managers to constantly improve their operational performance and return on assets. To lead rapid growth, Robin Rivaton will join Stonal as CEO. Robin was a VC investor at Eurazeo and founder of RealEstech, one of the most recognized proptech experts in Europe. As board member to several property developers and REITs in France, he has an extensive network in the real estate industry.

Michel Tolila, Chairman and cofounder of Stonal : "During my entrepreneurial journey in the real estate industry, I have constantly tried to improve the knowledge about buildings to increase return and tackle climate change. I am glad to welcome Robin Rivaton and RAISE Investissement to accelerate growth".

Robin Rivaton, CEO of Stonal : "The physical "built" environment has a significant impact on the changing climate we are experiencing. Stonal's mission is to make buildings more efficient, more sustainable and more affordable by leveraging data and I am proud to be part of it".

Aymeric Marraud des Grottes, Partner, RAISE Investissement : "Adopting ambitious ESG policies while maintaining return will put real estate asset managers under pressure. Digitizing their portfolio will be more important than ever. Stonal's unique AI technology and expertise in data quality management make them key partners of such a transformation. We are happy to support Stonal to invest further in its product and tech platform especially on joint procurement, and expand into Europe".

About Stonal

Since 2017, Stonal is the leading SaaS platform for real estate performance, both environmentally and financially. It helps more than 130 clients, REITs, insurers, social housing organizations, asset managers, family offices, to manage a combined portfolio of more than 200 million sqm (including 1.3 million dwelling units) across all Europe. With 120 employees, Stonal is present in France, the UK, Germany and Spain.

About RAISE Investissement

RAISE Investissement is a capital investment company developed within the RAISE Group, founded by Clara Gaymard and Gonzague de Blignières. With €510 million of committed capital, the fund supports high growth medium- sized French companies that generate revenue of between €30 million and €500 million, by investing stakes of between €10 million and €50 million to help them grow.

