CBE Companies Announces Albert Smothers as New Chief People Officer

New CPO role focused on strategic people management and prioritizing the employee experience

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBE Companies (CBE) announced today that Dr. Albert Smothers has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In this role, Smothers is responsible for developing and executing the human capital strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization in the areas of succession planning, talent management, training and development, and compensation.

Dr. Albert Smothers, CBE's new Chief People Officer (PRNewswire)

CBE Companies establishes new CPO role focused on strategic people management and prioritizing the employee experience.

"We are extremely excited that Dr. Albert Smothers has joined our organization," commented Erica Parks, President of CBE Companies. "His deep background and experience in leadership, coupled with his alignment to our core values, will drive our organization into the future while ensuring CBE's people focus remains at the forefront of our business decisions."

Smothers' ability to understand people and his desire to elevate the employee experience will further develop CBE's inclusive company culture and continued pledge to doing the right thing.

"My mission is to live with integrity and to make a difference in the lives of others," Smothers explained. "As Chief People Officer I am committed to prioritizing the employee experience, engaging employees no matter where they are working, and cultivating an environment where employees are enthusiastic about their role in our organization."

Prior to joining CBE, Smothers held roles as the Director of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer for the University of Phoenix and spent over a decade in the Financial Services industry as a Financial Advisor and Retirement Specialist. He holds a Ph.D. in Organization and Management with specialization in Leadership from Capella University, an MBA from Fontbonne University, a BS from Southern Illinois University, and graduate certificates in both Project Management and Marketing from the University of Phoenix.

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced contact center solutions. The company specializes in first- and third-party debt collection, fraud, and customer care services for diverse industry verticals including Healthcare, Government, Education, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. CBE's ability to constantly adapt and evolve with the ever-changing regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. CBE aligns our capabilities and resources with our clients' priorities of customer satisfaction, performance, and data security.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,200 people in 3 locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your business.

For more information about CBE Companies, please visit www.cbecompanies.com or email Marketing@cbecompanies.com. Follow CBE on Facebook (@CBEcompanies) and LinkedIn (@cbe-companies) to stay informed of company events, employment opportunities, philanthropic and community updates, and exciting announcements celebrating CBE's extraordinary staff!

Contact: Brittany Buss, brittany.buss@cbecompanies.com

(PRNewsfoto/CBE Companies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CBE Companies