HEART RHYTHM 2022: LARGEST GATHERING OF HEART RHYTHM PROFESSIONALS FROM AROUND THE WORLD COMMENCES

The premier event for electrophysiologists takes place in person with new and improved hybrid format, increasing access to leading-edge research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) kicks off its annual meeting, Heart Rhythm 2022, convening more than 5,700 clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators in the field of cardiac pacing and electrophysiology in San Francisco and online. The meeting also offers an improved online experience so attendees will have greater access to more than 100 hours of groundbreaking sessions highlighting the latest research on pacing, defibrillation, clinical arrhythmia management, ablation, and more.

Heart Rhythm Society (PRNewswire)

This year's meeting offers two registration options – In-Person or Online-Only – to meet the various needs of a global community in the wake of ongoing international travel restrictions and pandemic protocols. All attendees will have full access to Heart Rhythm 2022 On Demand, which will include all educational programming from the meeting.

"Heart Rhythm 2022 is tailored to reflect feedback from our members and past attendees. We are pleased to roll out a new date pattern for the meeting that does not conflict with Mother's Day weekend and will require less time away from work for many of us while also enhancing the experience for those who are attending online," said HRS President Fred M. Kusumoto, MD, FHRS. "The date change and improved online platform will make it even easier and more convenient for the international EP community to network, exchange ideas and engage in research, so that we may continue to move our field forward."

During Heart Rhythm 2022, more than 750 international experts from the field will serve as faculty and abstract presenters for over 250 sessions. Meeting highlights include:

10 Education Tracks: Attendees will be able to choose sessions from 10 tracks with topics including Allied Professionals, Basic/Translational Science, Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs), Catheter Ablation, Clinical EP, Digital Health & Innovation, Health Policy, Heart Failure, Pediatrics & Adult Congenital Heart Disease, and Practice Management.

Keynote Speaker, Dr. Steve Robbins : Special keynote speaker Dr. Steve Robbins will explore the neuroscience of transformational change during the Opening Day Ceremony on Friday, April 29 , from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. PT . Robbins, author of What If? and artful storyteller, captivates audiences worldwide with his keen insight into human behavior. His presentation style has been described as a mix of Bill Nye the Science Guy, Saturday Night Live, and The Big Bang Theory.

Improved Online Experience: HRS will livestream select sessions from San Francisco from Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 . The remaining sessions (100+ hours) presented will be available on-demand within 24 hours of their initial presentation time, which means attendees may watch the full suite of educational programming on demand as early as May 2, 2022 .

Heart Rhythm TV: Coverage of Heart Rhythm 2022 science, including interviews and commentary, will air on HRS' flagship YouTube channel.

Follow #HRS2022 on Twitter for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting.

Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available for interviews to further discuss specific sessions and innovations in heart rhythm care. Qualified media are invited to register for exclusive press access. Click here for more information.

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and is the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal health care policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 7,100 heart rhythm professionals in more than 90 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.HRSonline.org .

