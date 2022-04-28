Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2022 Annual Meeting

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) advises that its 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on June 9, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting, at which a member of the Board of Directors of the Partnership will be elected, is set to May 9, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be held at Appleby, Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda at 4:00 P.M. local time.

Media: 
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438 
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-announces-2022-annual-meeting-301534676.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.