Lumen wins Next Gen 911 contract in New Jersey

The move will transform emergency call delivery for the state's 8.9 million residents

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of New Jersey recently selected Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to help it transition to a next generation 911 platform. The move will use the company's network, software defined IP network, applications and call routing services to deliver a faster, more reliable 911 system.

The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for pictures and videos in the future. (PRNewswire)

Speed Read:

New Jersey's selection of the Lumen NG911 platform and network will help enhance the delivery of emergency calls and allow New Jersey 911 call takers to use more data and information to help pinpoint and route first responders to a caller's location.

As citizens increasingly use smart phones and other connected devices to contact 911 in an emergency, NG911 represents an industry transformation that enhances public safety.

The seven-year contract establishes a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet) that will serve the state's 248 PSAPs across 21 counties.

Planning for implementation is already underway, with Lumen committed to working with a local small business as part of the transition.

"The future of public safety is centered on Next Gen 911," said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen regional vice president for the state and local government and education market. "We're committed to progress – and that means always working to launch new technologies to help keep our communities safe. With the Lumen Next Gen 911 platform, public safety customers will gain the benefits an IP enabled service and the ability to implement more resilient emergency response systems. Now they will have a system that uses data to transform how they monitor, manage, react and respond to emergency events."

The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for pictures and videos in the future.

Tech Talk:

As part of the state's transformation to a NG911 system, Lumen will provide New Jersey with an emergency services redundant IP-based network that sits on the company's network backbone.

The company is also providing software-defined wide area network services, MPLS services such as IP VPN, and core call routing services.

Lumen's NG911 platform can meet all current national i3 standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for NG911 systems used by states, counties, cities, towns and military bases around the country.

The company's NG911 platform is powered by Lumen's tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network that links together emergency call routing intelligence, public safety applications and network management services.

