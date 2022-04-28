Malbek Opens New Headquarters in Princeton

Two years after its initial funding, award-winning legal tech organization opens new office and hires more staff to support exponential growth

PRINCETON, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek , today's most cutting-edge, AI-fueled Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, today announced the grand opening of its new headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. The new office provides room for growth and demonstrates the company's continued investment in innovation and strategic expansion as more enterprises turn to Malbek to meet their evolving CLM needs.

"We are thrilled to call Carnegie Center Princeton our new headquarters." - Matt Patel , COO and co-founder, Malbek

"We are thrilled to call Carnegie Center Princeton our new headquarters and begin this new chapter in our company's history," said Matt Patel, COO and co-founder of Malbek. "Since our founding in 2017, we have focused on using cutting-edge technology to simplify contracts and the entire CLM user experience. This new office provides a hybrid model for our team to enjoy a vibrant and collaborative workspace so we can continue to find new ways to delight current and future customers."

The organization marks this milestone as it commemorates the two-year anniversary of its initial $3 million funding by Osage Venture partners. In September 2021, Malbek received $15.3 million in its Series A funding round, led by Noro-Moseley Partners with participation from Osage Venture Partners and TDF Ventures.

"We remain as impressed with the Malbek team as when we initially invested, and we congratulate them on the opening of their new headquarters," said Nate Lentz, managing partner of Osage Venture Partners. "This team is made up of talented people, building a great product and meeting an unmet need in the market. With that winning combination, we are confident in their continued success."

Patel also credits support from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) with helping to fuel the company's growth. Representatives from Malbek previously attended one of the NJEDA's New Jersey Founders & Funders events, where they gained invaluable feedback during one-on-one discussions with seasoned investors. In its early days, the company participated in the NJEDA's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer (NOL) Program.

Malbek was born with a vision to offer next-generation contract management that delights the user and accelerates ROI. In a very short period, the company has proven itself as a trusted contract management solution provider for large, international customers across multiple industries, more than tripling its customer signups and its team size in the last year, while continuing to attract and hire top talent.

Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge CLM solution with a proprietary AI core that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, NetSuite, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io .

