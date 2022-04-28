SERVICE TRANSPORT COMPANY WINS TANK TRUCK INDUSTRY'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS SAFETY AWARD

HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Service Transport Company ("Service Transport") – Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary – was recently presented with the tank truck industry's highest safety award at the National Tank Truck Carriers ("NTTC") 2022 Annual Conference held April 23-26, 2022, in San Diego, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Service Transport claimed NTTC's coveted Heil Trophy in the Harvison division, which spotlights carriers whose trucks traveled more than 15 million miles last year. NTTC's longest-running safety contest annually recognizes North American for-hire and private tank truck fleets with elite safety programs and records. Winners are determined by their safety records, safety and preventive maintenance programs, personnel safety programs and record, and contributions to tank truck industry and general highway safety causes.

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted that Service Transport earned the industry's highest safety award for 2022. Wade and his team have done an amazing job over the last couple of years taking performance to the highest levels. The entire Adams' team congratulates everyone at Service Transport for being recognized at being the best in what they do – day in and day out – in terms of safely serving the needs of customers."

Wade Harrison, President of Service Transport Company, added, "I am fortunate to work with a team that fully recognizes that while we strive to ensure all product is delivered to the customer on time, safety – for both our team members and customers – remains paramount in everything we do. The award recognition we received from NTTC is much appreciated and directly due to the continued hard work and dedication of everyone on or team. Our continued success is most reflected in our drivers. Their daily efforts to go the extra mile in terms of safely – and reliably – serving the needs of our customers will continue to underpin our long-term success, and for that I am most appreciative."

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.