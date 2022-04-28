The World Perfumery Congress (WPC) returns to Miami Beach, Florida

MIAMI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The World Perfumery Congress (WPC)—the premier global event for fragrance artistry, ingredients, technology and brands—is returning in-person to Miami Beach, Florida June 29-July 1, 2022.

Presented by the American Society of Perfumers and produced by Allured Business Media, the WPC will explore the future of fragrance with unique insights from fragrance creators and experts, an exhibition of the latest fragrance ingredient launches and technologies, in-person networking opportunities with global professionals, and much more. Registration is now open at worldperfumerycongress.com .

Attendees should prepare for a lineup of the industry's global innovation leaders, including perfumers, R&D specialists, marketers and product developers, executives, market analysts and more. Major names in fragrance are already set to take the stage, including Dior perfumer creation director Francis Kurkdjian, Givaudan vice president Calice Becker, Procter & Gamble research fellow Phil Porter, as well as representatives from Victoria's Secret, Reckitt, L'Occitane, Firmenich, Symrise, Mane and IFF.

In addition, the event will feature a bustling expo hall featuring unique fragrance ingredients from every corner of the globe, as well as the latest scent technology innovations.

New to WPC 2022, the closing night of the congress will feature an evening ceremony for the American Society of Perfumers Awards and the 8th Annual Art and Olfaction Awards, thereby honoring the worlds of traditional, artisanal, independent and experimental perfumery.

It has been four years since the record-breaking WPC was held in Nice, France, which hosted more than 1,800 attendees, including more than 200 perfumers. Following an unprecedented period of upheaval, this coming event is set to be one of the most exciting yet.

"It is time once again to safely gather to reconnect, celebrate olfactive creativity, dig into new trends, get acquainted with the latest innovative technologies, and collectively address current challenges and opportunities in the industry," says Jenna Rimensnyder, conference director and managing editor of Perfumer & Flavorist+ magazine.

