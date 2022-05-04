Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited First Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community. The period ended March 31, 2022 was the Bank's eighth quarter since inception and the Bank's first quarter of profitable core operations (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes). Core operating income totaled $61,000 which was a $149,000 improvement from the previous quarter. Core loans expanded at a record pace of $50.0 million for the quarter, a 30% increase over the balance at December 31, 2021. The loan increase drove a 23% increase in interest income on core loans (the Bank's primary source of revenue) over the previous quarter, whereas operating expenses increased only 1%.

"In two years of operations, Triad Business Bank has grown to $392 million in total assets and has become an important economic catalyst for small and midsize businesses in the Triad. Following on the Bank's early successes, strong capital position and positive growth trends, the Bank is well positioned for continued expansion," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi. Hamadi continued, "The Bank's net interest margin expanded 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2022. We expect the federal funds rate to continue to rise in the near term, and the rates the Bank receives on its interest-earning assets are expected to increase faster than the rates it pays on its interest-bearing liabilities. This will cause the gross earnings spread between these assets and liabilities to increase thereby providing the Bank with a greater opportunity for increased core operating profitability. While the Bank's core earnings are expected to benefit from higher interest rates, the rapid change in market conditions has caused a decline in the value of the Bank's investment portfolio. For accounting purposes, this is reflected in shareholders' equity as accumulated other comprehensive loss and totaled $8.3 million at March 31, 2022. This is expected to be a temporary loss and should return to $0 if the underlying investments are held to maturity. There are no current credit concerns in the investment portfolio. Comprehensive income fluctuations are excluded from the Bank's regulatory capital and therefore will not impact the Bank's capacity for growth."

Bank's First Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Core loans increased $50.0 million to $217.7 million , or 30%

Total assets increased $19.2 million to $392.2 million , or 5%

Deposits increased $27.6 million to $332.9 million , or 9%

Allowance for loan losses increased $626,000 to $2.7 million , or 1.25% of core loans

No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported

New loan pipeline remains robust at approximately $112 million

Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $145,000 to $60.4 million

Income Statement Highlights:

Core operating earnings (net income before provision for loan loss and taxes) increased $149,000 to $61,000 compared to a loss of $88,000 in the previous quarter

Net interest income increased 9% to $2.3 million

Interest income on core loans increased $316,000 , or 23%, but was partially offset by a $224,000 decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan income

Noninterest income increased $15,000 , or 13%

Noninterest expense increased $35,000 , or 1%

First Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $569,000, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. However, when excluding the provision for loan losses and taxes, the first quarter of 2022 resulted in net core operating income of $61,000 compared to fourth quarter 2021 core operating loss of $88,000.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Total interest income increased $136,000 to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Income on core loans increased 23% to $1.7 million but was partially offset by a $224,000 decline in PPP revenue. PPP revenue totaled $143,000 for the first quarter, down from $367,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Income on Investment securities totaled $805,000 for the first quarter compared to $751,000 for the fourth quarter. Interest expense declined $65,000 in the first quarter to $303,000 from $368,000 in the fourth quarter. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.50% in the first quarter from 2.36% in the fourth quarter, due primarily to the growth in loan balances and the decline in the cost of funds. In the first quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $195.0 million from $152.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.50% in the first quarter from 3.55% in the preceding quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined from 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.55% during the first quarter due to lower rates offered by the Bank.

Total assets increased $19.2 million to $392.2 million at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter, cash balances declined by $18.4 million as excess cash and cash from deposit increases were used to fund the $50.0 million increase in loan balances. Deposit balances increased $27.6 million in the first quarter. The Bank issued $36 million of wholesale time deposits to support the Bank's funding of increased loan balances. Although continued growth in new core deposit accounts occurred during the first quarter, core deposit balances did not maintain the same pace of first quarter loan growth.

Shareholders' equity declined $7.6 million to $49.4 million at March 31, 2022. This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in a $7.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for bank growth, increased during the first quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by $145,000 to $60.4 million. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $437,000 from $58.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $57.7 million at the end of the first quarter due primarily to the provision for loan losses. The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $582,000. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well-capitalized" standard under regulatory guidelines. The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









3/31/2022









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 60,388

17.87% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 57,705

17.08% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 57,705

14.95%















Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under









Prompt Corrective Action Provisions









(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 34,000

10.00% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 27,000

8.00% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 19,000

5.00%

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $50.0 million, or 30%, during the first quarter to $217.7 million compared to $167.7 million at December 31, 2021. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.6 million to $100.4 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $318.1 million. At March 31, 2022, approximately 47% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category 3/31/2022 Composition Other Construction & Land Development $ 39,348,810

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate 75,687,708

Total Commercial Real Estate 115,036,518 53%





Owner Occupied Real Estate 35,278,275

C&I 67,003,656

Total C&I 102,281,931 47%





Other Revolving Loans 335,939 0%





Total $ 217,654,388



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $35,000, or 1%, and was $2.4 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $1.7 million in the first quarter and increased $85,000, or 5%, over the prior quarter.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at March 31, 2022. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.63 at December 31, 2021 to $7.49 at March 31, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the accumulated other comprehensive loss recorded in the first quarter and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $8.98 at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.07 at December 31, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-four months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.6 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded as an unrealized component of equity. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the accumulated other comprehensive loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value. At March 31, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $8.3 million.

Outlook

Over the long-term horizon, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment. With the mid-March 2022 announcement by the Federal Reserve to increase the federal funds rate, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates. Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated several months earlier. The Bank uses a third-party consultant to assist in managing these changes in interest rate risk. While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through various asset and liability management tools, it primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment. The most recent simulation indicates that over the next twelve months, the Bank is interest rate neutral and well positioned for rising or falling interest rates. Our expectation is that the longer the higher interest rate environment continues, the greater the Bank's net interest income should be.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank













































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks





$ 20,310,759

$ 38,743,278

$ 73,134,972

$ 48,089,006

$ 22,158,909

Securities







141,254,967

149,560,211

132,753,497

65,049,332

59,398,336

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans







7,592,431

11,605,363

22,675,019

40,276,095

83,016,045

Core Loans







217,654,388

167,657,470

132,115,788

108,315,230

95,143,122

Allowance for Loan Loss





(2,727,138)

(2,101,115)

(1,651,905)

(1,354,915)

(1,190,350)

Loans net







222,519,681

177,161,718

153,138,902

147,236,410

176,968,817































Other Assets







8,133,919

7,516,522

6,622,029

6,102,655

6,055,185

Total Assets







$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403

$ 264,581,247































Liabilities



























Demand Deposits





$ 101,451,870

$ 100,963,064

$ 90,450,329

$ 57,493,414

$ 55,978,388

Interest-bearing NOW





41,499,830

42,820,018

23,921,946

21,626,263

21,956,030

Interest-bearing Savings & MMA





149,857,953

155,805,422

165,103,780

122,161,899

101,058,331

Time Deposits







40,098,022

5,731,398

8,040,235

8,027,714

8,818,530

Total Deposits







332,907,675

305,319,902

287,516,290

209,309,289

187,811,279

Other Borrowings





7,232,282

8,033,689

17,318,266

10,756,485

20,685,620

Fed Funds Purchased





-

-

-

-

9,346,000

Other Liabilities







2,648,360

2,651,588

2,493,999

2,204,446

2,523,649

Total Liabilities





342,788,317

316,005,179

307,328,555

222,270,220

220,366,548































Shareholders' Equity

























Common Stock







65,244,746

65,112,537

64,980,329

49,881,777

49,822,062

Accumulated Deficit





(7,539,404)

(6,970,816)

(6,434,054)

(6,114,560)

(5,801,946)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(8,274,333)

(1,165,171)

(225,430)

439,965

194,583

Total Shareholders' Equity





49,431,009

56,976,550

58,320,845

44,207,183

44,214,699































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403

$ 264,581,247































Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

Tangible Book Value per Share





$ 7.49

$ 8.63

$ 8.83

$ 8.66

$ 8.66































Triad Business Bank



















































Income Statement (Unaudited)







For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans







$ 143,170

$ 367,328

$ 348,946

$ 819,102

$ 745,907

Interest & Fees on Core Loans







1,682,226

1,366,047

1,218,791

948,447

727,116

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities





804,501

751,493

548,462

419,317

254,383

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks





10,672

19,281

18,364

8,017

8,354

Other Interest Income







10,717

11,068

11,094

10,404

4,548

Total Interest Income







2,651,286

2,515,217

2,145,657

2,205,287

1,740,308

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits







57,028

49,219

42,289

43,225

53,207

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits





203,850

285,101

222,766

197,613

183,260

Interest on Time Deposits







20,459

10,930

13,692

13,692

12,369

Interest on Fed Funds Purchased





918

-

-

422

-

Interest on Borrowings







11,739

12,565

16,434

24,320

18,525

Other Interest Expense







8,940

10,036

10,082

9,917

4,139

Total Interest Expense







302,934

367,851

305,263

289,189

271,500

Net Interest Income







2,348,352

2,147,366

1,840,394

1,916,098

1,468,808



Provision for Loan Losses





626,024

449,210

296,990

164,565

280,271

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL





1,722,328

1,698,156

1,543,404

1,751,533

1,188,537

































Total Noninterest Income







129,855

114,725

32,104

36,882

87,062

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities





(11,907)

20,684

370,750

70,525

108,488

































Noninterest Expense



























Salaries & Benefits







1,658,862

1,573,671

1,517,840

1,475,650

1,152,497

Premises & Equipment







122,069

119,100

120,048

118,819

114,060

Total Other Noninterest Expense





624,372

677,557

627,865

577,084

514,794

Total Noninterest Expense







2,405,303

2,370,328

2,265,753

2,171,553

1,781,351



































Loss before Income Tax





(565,027)

(536,763)

(319,495)

(312,613)

(397,264)



Income Tax







3,561

-

-

-

-



Net Loss







$ (568,588)

$ (536,763)

$ (319,495)

$ (312,613)

$ (397,264)

































Net Loss per Share





























Basic & Diluted







$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



























Basic & Diluted







6,602,984

6,602,984

6,064,941

5,102,984

5,102,984

































Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Income (Loss)





$ 60,997

$ (87,553)

$ (22,505)

$ (148,048)

$ (116,993)



































Triad Business Bank















































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)













































Tangible Book Value



















































Actual

3/31/2022

Non-GAAP

3/31/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity











$ 49,431,009

$ 49,431,009



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance







-

1,592,167



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss







-

8,274,333



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity









$ 49,431,009

$ 59,297,509























































Shares Outstanding











6,602,984

6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share









$ 7.49

$ 8.98























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value











$ 1.49





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable

evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation

allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at March 31, 2022 had there

been no valuation allowance at that date.













































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income. Since the securities value

will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other

comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.









































Pre-Provision Loss































































Qtr Ended

3/31/2022

Qtr Ended

12/31/2021

Qtr Ended

9/30/2021 Loss Before Income Tax











$ (565,027)

$ (536,763)

$ (319,495) Provision for Loan Losses











626,024

449,210

296,990 Pre-Provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)





$ 60,997

$ (87,553)

$ (22,505)

























The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.































Triad Business Bank





















































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)































































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















3/31/2022









12/31/2021









9/30/2021









































































































Interest









Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield On Average Loans







































Average PPP Loans





$ 10,481,083

$ 143,170

5.540%

$ 16,324,782

$ 367,328

8.927%

$ 30,976,950

$ 348,946

4.469% Average Core Loans





194,987,088

1,682,226

3.499%

152,532,487

1,366,047

3.553%

117,826,020

1,218,791

4.104%











































Yield on Average Investment Securities



$ 145,816,868

$ 804,501

2.238%

$ 140,528,403

$ 751,493

2.122%

$ 96,025,414

$ 548,462

2.266%











































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities



$ 221,981,810

$ 302,934

0.553%

$ 216,709,743

$ 367,851

0.673%

$ 179,677,948

$ 305,263

0.674%











































Net Interest Margin







































Interest Income









$ 2,651,286









$ 2,515,217









$ 2,145,657



Interest Expense









302,934









367,851









305,263



Average Earnings Assets





$ 380,351,577









$ 360,372,664









$ 296,562,554







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin







2,348,352

2.504%





2,147,366

2.364%





1,840,394

2.462%











































Loan to Asset Ratio







































Loan Balance







$ 225,246,819









$ 179,262,833









$ 154,790,807







Total Assets







392,219,326





57.429%

372,981,729





48.062%

365,649,400





42.333%











































Leverage Ratio









































Tier 1 Capital







$ 57,705,342









$ 58,141,721









$ 58,546,275







Average Total Assets





393,553,369









369,837,690









301,575,704







Average FRB Borrowings





7,659,018





14.954%

12,049,791





16.250%

18,628,302





20.692%











































Unfunded Commitments





$ 100,350,230









$ 86,746,649









$ 73,508,450

































































































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)



































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 60,388

17.87%

$ 60,243

21.40%

$ 60,198

24.99%

$ 45,122

24.68%

$ 45,210

27.80%















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 57,705

17.08%

$ 58,142

20.65%

$ 58,546

24.30%

$ 43,767

23.94%

$ 44,020

27.06%















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 57,705

14.95%

$ 58,142

16.25%

$ 58,546

20.69%

$ 43,767

18.02%

$ 44,020

20.06%































































































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under









































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions









































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 34,000

10.00%

$ 28,000

10.00%

$ 24,000

10.00%

$ 18,000

10.00%

$ 16,000

10.00%















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 27,000

8.00%

$ 23,000

8.00%

$ 19,000

8.00%

$ 15,000

8.00%

$ 13,000

8.00%















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 19,000

5.00%

$ 18,000

5.00%

$ 14,000

5.00%

$ 12,000

5.00%

$ 11,000

5.00%

















































































































































