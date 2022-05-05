BCE announces election of Directors

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee


Votes For


% For


Votes Withheld


% Withheld

Mirko Bibic


344,695,971


99.57%


1,496,430


0.43%

David F. Denison


339,661,796


98.12%


6,523,699


1.88%

Robert P. Dexter


343,780,877


99.31%


2,404,618


0.69%

Katherine Lee


343,213,645


99.14%


2,971,875


0.86%

Monique F. Leroux


342,160,684


98.84%


4,030,705


1.16%

Sheila A. Murray


343,308,523


99.17%


2,875,771


0.83%

Gordon M. Nixon

(Chair of the Board)


344,264,891


99.45%


1,919,378


0.55%

Louis P. Pagnutti


342,701,749


98.99%


3,482,520


1.01%

Calin Rovinescu


344,107,209


99.40%


2,077,060


0.60%

Karen Sheriff


343,468,366


99.22%


2,715,928


0.78%

Robert C. Simmonds


342,512,730


98.94%


3,671,539


1.06%

Jennifer Tory


344,033,722


99.38%


2,150,572


0.62%

Cornell Wright


342,392,737


98.90%


3,791,532


1.10%

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-election-of-directors-301541186.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.