Evergreen Bank Group Reports First Quarter Earnings

First Quarter Earnings

Bancorp Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank" or "Evergreen"), today announced first quarter earnings for 2022.

The Company's net income was $4.9 million for 2022 as compared to $5.1 million for 2021.

Net interest income was $14.2 million , representing a net interest margin of 4.85%, as compared to $14.2 million and a margin of 4.75% for the same period in 2021. The Bank's nationwide powersport portfolio continues to drive the strong yield on earning assets.

There was no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.6 million for 2021. The allowance for loan losses stands at 1.85%, still significantly elevated over pre- pandemic levels. The Bank has recognized very low losses from Covid and remains cautiously optimistic about continued recovery.

Non-interest income at the Bank was $0.5 million for 2022 as compared to $0.6 million in 2021. Non-interest expense was $8.3 million for 2022 as compared to $7.4 million in 2021, primarily due to staffing and infrastructure costs for new digital initiatives.

Total assets were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2022, up slightly from $1.20 billion at year-end 2021. Growth in the first quarter was driven by consumer lending areas. Commercial growth continues to be challenging due to competitive terms on loans in the Chicago market.

Looking ahead in 2022 - "We had solid first quarter results while recording significant technology investments as it relates to our digital and FinTech strategies. We believe these technology enhancements will create increased shareholder value," said Jill Voss, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Shareholder Dividend

The Company was excited to again declare a $0.20 dividend per share during the first quarter paid in April to its common shareholders. While capital and earnings continue to be strong, the Company intends to continue to pay a quarterly dividend throughout 2022.

BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited

Audited Assets 03/31/2022

12/31/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,233,593

$ 116,536,612 Investments 90,089,385

96,113,046 Loans, net 942,722,897

951,287,254 Bank owned life insurance 12,756,342

12,680,356 Other assets 30,163,462

24,179,299 Total Assets $ 1,211,965,679

$ 1,200,796,567 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits $ 999,468,647

$ 994,057,949 Notes Payable 59,400,000

57,700,000 Other liabilities 18,411,991

14,510,993 Total Liabilities $ 1,077,280,638

$ 1,066,268,942 Stockholders' Equity $ 134,685,041

$ 134,527,625 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,211,965,679

$ 1,200,796,567 Evergreen Bank Group Capital Ratios:





Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.14%

15.61% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.14%

15.61% Total risk-based capital ratio 17.39%

16.87% Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.61%

13.23%











INCOME STATEMENTS Unaudited March YTD 2022

Unaudited March YTD 2021







Interest income on loans $ 14,878,216

$ 16,305,022 Interest income on investments and cash in banks $ 508,090

$ 412,302 Total Interest Income $ 15,386,306

$ 16,717,324 Interest expense on deposits 884,113

2,042,112 Interest expense on debt 305,357

466,554 Total Interest Expense $ 1,189,470

$ 2,508,666 Net Interest Income $ 14,196,836

$ 14,208,658 Provision for loan losses 0

600,000 Other non interest income 530,230

597,393 Other non interest expense 8,293,344

7,402,861 Net Income before Taxes $ 6,433,722

$ 6,803,190 Income tax expense 1,543,556

1,693,185 Net Income $ 4,890,166

$ 5,110 005 Return on Average Assets 1.64%

1.69% Return on Average Equity 14.51%

17.83%

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly-owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in applicable federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements describe future plans or strategies and may include the Company's and the Bank's expectations of future results. The Company's and the Bank's ability to predict results or the effect of future plans or strategies or qualitative or quantitative changes is inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations.

