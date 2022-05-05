Small Town, Big Win with New Development

Convenience Store, Gas, Health Care & Storage Facilities coming to Pembroke Park

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferber Company (Ferber), a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL announces a new development, Seneca Town Center, located in the Town of Pembroke Park, Florida. Seneca Town Center is anticipated to be one of the first of many major redevelopment projects throughout the Town of Pembroke Park. Ferber will host a groundbreaking ceremony on May 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the exciting addition of a Wawa convenience store, Extra Space self-storage, and Nutex Health, a micro-hospital.

Seneca Town Center in Pembroke Park, Florida (PRNewswire)

While the property has been through multiple failed redevelopment efforts in years past, the Ferber team was able to overcome the previous issues, partner with quality national businesses, and present a sustainable plan to the Town of Pembroke Park, which is just 1.6 square miles in size and located just north of the Miami-Dade County line. The project is located at the second traffic light off I-95, on the corner of Hallandale Beach Blvd and Seneca Blvd.

Ferber EVP of Development Services, Patrick Dolezal, saw the potential in this property years ago. "This location is attractive to us because of the access and visibility from the existing roadways and the proximity to I-95," said Dolezal. "Our users will benefit from the large amount of businesses surrounding the site." Coca Cola, Amazon, and Channel 10 News are located nearby. "We believe this project will serve as a catalyst for redevelopment in the town."

Pembroke Park Mayor, Geoffrey Jacobs, has been focused on improving the Town of Pembroke Park and is excited for redevelopment that is occurring within the Town boundaries. "Ferber's reputation and history of success provided the Town with confidence that it could transform this prominent corner from its current abandoned construction site to an attractive development for the Town and its residents. Ferber embraced the Town's vision for the future and worked to create a development we look forward to welcoming to the Town. It is a huge win for the residents of Pembroke Park."

Jeff Zito, VP of Retail Construction Services for Ferber, is proud of the team that helped make this project a reality. "We had a great team of professionals working on this project and fantastic businesses who were receptive to what the Town wanted. Bohler Engineering and Bilzin Sumberg led the team that worked closely with the Town staff in designing a cohesive project that the Town and local community will be proud of," said Zito.

Development projects often take several years to come to fruition, however, Zito says, "the Town's business-friendly mindset and engaged leaders and staff made this project a reality as quickly as we could have hoped. They lived up to their motto, "The Small Town that Means Big Business."

For more information contact Jeff Zito at jzito@ferbercompany.com.

About Ferber Company: Ferber Company is a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. with offices in St. Petersburg and Singer Island, and Basking Ridge, NJ. Celebrating 115 years in business in 2022, the company has just launched its new website. For more information, visit www.ferbercompany.com.

The Ferber Company (PRNewsfoto/The Ferber Company) (PRNewswire)

