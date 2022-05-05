Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Laura A. Cillis
217,449,423
99.45%
1,211,715
0.55%
Donald Demens
218,523,581
99.94%
137,557
0.06%
Randy Krotowski
215,848,731
98.71%
2,812,407
1.29%
Fiona MacFarlane
217,645,457
99.54%
1,015,681
0.46%
Daniel Nocente
218,133,114
99.76%
528,024
0.24%
Cheri Phyfer
217,388,495
99.42%
1,272,643
0.58%
Michael T. Waites
218,286,339
99.83%
374,799
0.17%
John Williamson
218,454,528
99.91%
206,610
0.09%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 221,825,515, representing 68.15% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has reconstituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All of the members of the Board Committees remain 100% independent.
Audit
Environmental,
Management Resource
Nominating and
Laura A. Cillis
Randy Krotowski
Daniel Nocente
John Williamson
Randy Krotowski
Cheri Phyfer
Cheri Phyfer
Laura A. Cillis
Daniel Nocente
John Williamson
John Williamson
Fiona Macfarlane
Fiona Macfarlane
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.