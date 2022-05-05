ZENVIA Reports Q1 2022 Results

Strong top line growth and improved revenue mix led to higher profitability
Net Revenues up 61.0% YoY with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 650bps to 33.8% in Q1
SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end-customers along their life cycle, today reported its fiscal 2022 first quarter operating and financial metrics. Q1 2022 numbers fully consolidate D1 and SenseData.
Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "We are pleased with the strong start for 2022. The first quarter results attest to the successful execution of our strategic plan. The proceeds from the IPO were critically allocated to M&A and R&D events, which contributed to the acceleration of a more mature ecosystem of products and services.
The recently closed Movidesk transaction is the last of the three acquisitions we funded with the proceeds. More importantly, it concludes our plan A for the first phase of our M&A strategy. Put another way, we bought the exact capabilities and companies that we had targeted. Also, R&D for 2021 drastically increased to represent 12% of our revenue, up from 2% in the prior year. We believe this active management style will continue to benefit our firm and stakeholders, as the healthy increase in our revenues and solid margin expansion from the integration of acquisitions and organic growth confirms so.
One of the main projects where we used our R&D funds is Zenvia Campaign; an intuitive, effortless, and integrated SaaS solution launched in early April, designed to answer the highly demanded needs of our clients, that can now manage multichannel communications throughout their entire user journey. The solution was also constructed to unlock the full potential of data-analytic tools and convert consumers' reactions into effective success metrics, improving the strategic decision-making process and achieving higher customer loyalty and profitability. We believe this is a game changer in campaigning solutions for the Latin American market.
With the conclusion of the Movidesk transaction, the launch of Zenvia Campaign and the ongoing integration of recently acquired companies, we are well-positioned to offer a full suite of end-to-end solutions and capture all the opportunities in the market."
Financial Highlights Q1 2022
- Net Revenues increased 61.0% YoY to BRL 197.6 million, with organic growth of 36.0%
- Net Revenue Expansion Rate (NRE) of 122%, +13p.p. vs Q1 2021
- Adjusted Gross Profit totaled BRL 66.8 million, +100% YoY, with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 650bps to 33.8%
M&A and Integration Activity
- Closing of Movidesk acquisition on May 2nd, 2022. Movidesk adds a help desk SaaS tool for ZENVIA with +75 performance indicators to further empower companies in customer service and support; in 2021, the firm revenues expanded 96% to BRL 33 million, while gross margin was approximately 70%. Movidesk had 2,500 clients as of March 2022, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of BRL 46 million
- Integration of D1 moving as planned with teams already fully integrated as of April, and synergies on the cost side (suppliers and systems) being implemented; cross-selling of solutions is positively received by the clients
- Integration of SenseData is also moving as expected, with back-office activities and structures fully integrated, while team integration is still in progress; on track to target selected customers with cross-selling solutions beginning in Q3
Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
- Number of active customers grew by 21.7% YoY to 12,400
- ZENVIA Campaign SaaS tool launched in early April. Unlike other tools in the market, this product was developed to offer multichannel communication throughout the entire end-customer journey. Companies can now interact with consumers using a combination of direct and indirect channels, allowing them to react to the brand's actions in the channel they are most active in, effectively contributing to the campaign's success. It is possible to orchestrate the journey so that messages always arrive at the most opportune moment. The launch is aligned with ZENVIA's strategy of leveraging organic growth by introducing new SaaS products to its growing client base.
Consolidated Revenue
Consolidated Revenue in Q1 2022 totaled BRL 197.6 million, an increase of 61.0% YoY, reflecting both solid organic growth and M&A gains.
The organic growth rate of 36.0% reflects a higher number of active customers (+21.7% YoY) and a 13 p.p. increase in the Net Revenue Expansion rate to 122%.
Q1 2022 fully consolidates D1 and SenseData, which jointly contributed BRL 30.7 million to our consolidated net revenues in the period. Movidesk transaction was concluded on May 2nd, 2022, and therefore will be fully consolidated as of that date, with numbers already incorporated into ZENVIA's 2022 earnings guidance.
In terms of revenue mix, revenue from Beyond SMS Termination, which carries higher gross margins, represented 40.6% of the total revenue in Q1 2022, compared to 25.2% in Q1 2021, attesting to solid execution and the positive impacts of our M&A strategy.
Our strong revenue growth for the quarter demonstrates our ability to keep delivering results through a combination of organic expansion in both client base and usage and integrating acquired companies, further improving our revenue mix.
Profitability
Adjusted Gross Profit increased a solid 100% in the quarter to BRL 66.8 million, reflecting the strong revenue growth and improved mix, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 650bps to 33.8%. Adjusted Gross Margin in Q1 2022 was up 120bps sequentially, due to the impact of seasonal higher SMS volumes over profitability in Q4. On a like-for-like basis (pro-forma excluding D1 and SenseData), the Adjusted Gross Margin expanded by 360bps YoY in the quarter.
Adjusted Gross Profit from Beyond SMS Termination reached 79.6% of the total in Q1 2022, compared to 68.6% in the same period of 2021, as a direct result of our diversification strategy and recent acquisitions to position ZENVIA as a SaaS company.
Non-gaap Adjusted EBITDA was negative BRL 9.5 million and includes earn-out expenses related to the acquisitions of Total Voice and Sirena. Excluding these non-cash expenses , non-gaap Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2022 was negative BRL 7.6 million.
Guidance
FY 2022
Revenue (millions)(1)
BRL $875 - $925
Y/Y Growth
43% - 51%
Organic Y/Y Growth(2))
32% - 34%
Adjusted Gross Margin
35.0% - 36.0%
Y/Y Expansion
2.7p.p. - 3.7p.p.
(1) Includes D1 and SenseData from January 1 to December 31, 2022 and Movidesk from May 1 to December 31, 2022.
(2) Organic revenue growth guidance excludes revenue from acquisitions that closed after January 1, 2021
Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast on Friday, May 06, 2022, at 12:00 pm EDT to discuss its operational and financial metrics. To access the webcast presentation, click here. Additional information can be found on the Zenvia Investor Relations website at https://investors.zenvia.com.
About ZENVIA
ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Financial Statement
Q1
2022
2021
Variation
(non audited)
(non audited)
(in thousands of BRL )
(%)
Revenue
197,581
122,693
61.0%
Cost of services
-138,157
-92,400
49.5%
Gross profit
59,424
30,293
96.2%
Selling and marketing expenses
-25,419
-15,378
65.3%
Administrative expenses
-34,733
-32,722
6.1%
Research and development expenses
-13,310
-5,009
165.7%
Allowance for credit losses
-2,040
-1,590
28.3%
Other income and expenses, net
-8,158
108
n.m.
Operating loss
-24,236
-24,298
-0.3%
Finance costs
-13,618
-17,659
-22.9%
Finance income
11,900
2,926
306.7%
Net finance costs
-1,718
-14,733
-88.3%
Loss before income tax and social contribution
-25,954
-39,031
-33.5%
Deferred income tax and social contribution
4,449
10,626
-53.4%
Current income tax and social contribution
-20
-70
-71.4%
Loss for the year
-21,025
-28,475
-26.2%
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
Q1
2022
2021
(in thousands of BRL )
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
-16,421
-43,764
Net cash used in investing activities
-7,904
-4,651
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
-136,166
83,773
Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
-30,143
475
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
-190,634
35,833
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
213,513
766,059
583,952
Cash and cash equivalents
95,812
582,231
391,597
Trade and other receivables
92,954
142,407
165,983
Tax assets
8,832
15,936
20,155
Derivative and Financial instruments
382
74
-
Prepayments
3,730
20,918
4,298
Other assets
11,803
4,493
1,919
Advances to Acquisition
-
-
-
Non-current assets
294,479
1,077,790
1,075,623
Tax assets
80
112
126
Prepayments
1,853
2,271
2,659
Interest earning bank deposits
2,177
7,005
7,154
Property, plant and equipment
11,897
15,732
17,330
Intangible assets and goodwill
278,472
1,050,357
1,042,810
Deferred Tax Assets
2,276
5,459
Other Assets
37
85
Total assets
507,992
1,843,849
1,659,575
Liabilities
Current liabilities
215,265
429,883
356,341
Loans and borrowings
40,053
64,415
69,437
Trade and other payables
87,562
144,424
148,833
Liabilities from acquisitions
58,922
176,069
87,443
Tax liabilities
9,447
15,736
17,061
Employee benefits
18,094
21,926
20,028
Lease liabilities
1,187
2,220
2,729
Deferred revenue
-
4,582
9,751
Taxes to be paid in installments
-
511
503
Derivative and Financial Instruments
-
-
556
Non-current liabilities
205,379
210,764
150,559
Liabilities from acquisitions
46,616
60,220
19,900
Trade and other payables
1,593
936
114
Loans and borrowings
142,016
143,723
126,759
Lease liabilities
1,390
2,038
2,020
Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks
1,596
1,369
1,150
Deferred tax liabilities
12,168
1,756
- -
Taxes to be paid in installments
-
722
616
Equity
87,348
1,203,202
1,152,675
Capital
130,292
957,523
957,523
Reserves
5,454
226,599
227,240
Translation reserve
1,508
34,638
4,495
Accumulated losses
(49,906)
(15,558)
(36,583)
Total equity and liabilities
507,992
1,843,849
1,659,575
Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Q1
2022
2021
(in thousands of BRL )
Gross profit
59,424
30,293
(+) Amortization of intangible assets
7,408
3,142
acquired from business combinations
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(2)
66,832
33,435
Revenue
197,581
122,693
Gross margin(3)
30.1%
24.7%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(4)
33.8%
27.3%
Q1
2022
2021
(in thousands of BRL )
EBITDA
-9,472
-16,306
(+) Expenses related to IPO grants
0
6,995
Adjusted EBITDA
-9,472
-9,311
Indebtedness
Interest
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
(in thousands of BRL )
Working capital
100% CDI+2.40% to 5.46% and 8.60%
181,987
163,138
151,196
BNDES Prosoft
TJLP+2.96%
82
—
—
Debentures
18.16%
—
45,000
45,000
Total
182,069
208,138
196,196
