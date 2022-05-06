Invisors recognized as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing private companies

ATLANTA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle announced that Invisors , a Workday Services Partner, made the 2022 Pacesetters list. The list represents the fastest-growing privately held companies in the metro Atlanta area.

Invisors ranked #54, with 102.88% growth, highlighting its rapid growth in revenue and employees.

To make the list companies must be headquartered in Atlanta, with 2021 revenue between $1 million and $300 million and two-year growth in sales of more than 50%. The list consists of 11 categories of companies, ranging from business services to real estate.

"We are honored to be named one of the fastest-growing businesses in Atlanta," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "Invisors has been fortunate to have tremendous growth since our inception in 2016 and each teammate at Invisors plays a critical role in that success. As we look toward the rest of the year, I'm enthusiastic about how we are growing. From bringing on new teammates to expanding into Europe to better serve Workday clients in that market, there are exciting opportunities ahead for our company, our employees, and our clients."

Over the past year Invisors has been recognized for its growth by securing spot #57 the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and #9 on the Gator100, the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com .

