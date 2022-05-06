Opportunity Zone Experts, USG Realty Capital, Select WealthForge for Managing Broker-Dealer Services and Technology Solutions to Streamline Investment Process

Additionally, USG recently broke ground on KindCare at Bristol, an assisted living and memory care senior housing development.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Realty Capital, a leading investment sponsor specializing in opportunity zones, announced today that they have selected WealthForge, a registered broker-dealer and developer of Altigo, a subscription automation platform for investing in alternatives, as their managing broker-dealer and will utilize their technology solutions to streamline the investment process.

"WealthForge brings a level of expertise and turn-key solutions with their managing broker-dealer services and Altigo platform, which is unmatched in our industry," said Greg Genovese, CEO and founder of USG Realty Capital. "As our platform continues to grow and add more products, bringing on WealthForge was the ideal next step in our evolution."

"We focus on increasing efficiencies and streamlining the investment process with our automated straight-through processing platform to increase adoption of alternatives," said Michael Roman, managing director, managing broker-dealer services, of WealthForge. "We are excited to work with an industry leader like Greg Genovese and his stellar team at USG Realty Capital."

Through USG's unique proprietary investor-directed platform, accredited investors have the capability to choose as much diversification or project concentration as they please, all under a single-fund platform. This platform provides quantitatively aligned asset management with the fund's investors, delivers proper oversight of the fund's developers through co-partnership, and honors the spirit and intent of the opportunity zone initiative by ongoing third-party social impact reporting throughout the life of the project.

In March of this year, USG Realty Capital held a groundbreaking ceremony for KindCare at Bristol, part of its investor-directed, multi-asset opportunity zone fund offering. The 117-unit assisted living and memory care senior housing development, located in Bristol, Connecticut is being developed by Senior Living Development, an experienced commercial real estate development company specializing in the senior living space. This qualified opportunity zone project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Investors Choice OZ Fund launched in June 2021. Since that time, the qualified opportunity zone fund has grown to four current projects and continues to add qualified, viable ground-up multifamily, senior living, storage, and manufactured housing projects to add to its platform. The focus is on infill projects with barriers to entry and equity targets ranging from $5 million to $10 million per project, on average. The fund intends to raise $50 million in new investment equity and can expand the offering to $100 million if needed.

About USG Realty Capital

USG Realty Capital is co-headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and Silverdale, Washington. USG Realty Capital is an alternative investment company launched by industry veteran Greg Genovese, who has successfully launched several opportunity zone funds since 2018. To learn more, please visit www.investorschoiceoz.com.

Tax-Incentivized refers to any type of investment that is either exempt from taxation, tax-deferred, or that offers other types of tax benefits. USG Realty Capital is a sponsor of investment opportunities that can provide such benefits via our opportunity zone funds and 1031 exchange offerings, among others. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, the managing broker-dealer for the Investors Choice OZ Fund, LLC offering and member FINRA/SIPC. USG Realty Capital and WealthForge are not affiliated. Private Placements are speculative.

