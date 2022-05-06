VESTECK, Inc. Expands Scientific Advisory Board

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of their Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Dai Yamanouchi.

(PRNewswire)

Dr Yamanouchi, a Vascular Surgeon, is an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor at Tokyo Medical and Dental University also Adjunct Professor at the University of Kochi, Japan.

Dr. Yamanouchi joins a world class VESTECK SAB team that includes endovascular luminaries like:

Dr. Daniel Clair, the Chair of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Vanderbilt Univ. Medical Center.

Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, the Chief of Complex Vascular Services at Honor Health.

Dr. William Gray, the System Chief Cardiovascular Disease Main Line Health.

Dr. David H. Deaton, President of Chesapeake Vascular.

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty stated "we are very fortunate that Dr. Yamanouchi has decided to bring his considerable endovascular skills and judgement to benefit VESTECK. This is a very busy and exciting time at VESTECK. We are in the midst of preclinical testing for FDA and preparing for First in Human cases. Then we will begin a 100 patient IDE clinical trial. Dr. Yamanouchi has graciously agreed to dive right in and provide guidance on many levels."

The VESTECK Suture-Tight catheter secures endovascular grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures.

About Vesteck Inc.:

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.COM) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. Their first product, the "Suture-Tight" nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to endovascular aortic repair market solving a significant global challenge for physicians, patients and payors.

VESTECK is by Kevin M. Granahan of Fox Rothschild LLP

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK, Inc. CEO, Joe Rafferty, J.Rafferty@VESTECK.com 610-457-7324

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VESTECK, Inc.