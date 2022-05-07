Uplive and Paula Abdul Collaborate on the White Party Palm Springs

Over 30,000 People Attended In-Person While Thousands more Engaged Virtually via Uplive's Live-Streaming Platform

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group's (AIG) Uplive, a global leader in video social entertainment, is proud to have presented the White Party Global Palm Springs, an annual multi-day music festival and the largest party on the US LGBTQ party circuit. This year's headliner, legendary pop star and Grammy Award winner Paula Abdul, delivered a showstopping performance, featuring some of her #1 hits and world class choreography. The event was streamed live exclusively on Uplive. By expanding the audience beyond the 30,000 attendees in Palm Springs to hundreds of thousands of viewers around the globe, Uplive celebrated the LGBTQ community worldwide.

The event was held on Sunday, May 1st, in an outdoor stage constructed across from the Palm Springs Convention Center. It was the first in-person White Party Palm Springs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the first since the passing of the founder and face of White Party Global, Jeffrey Sanker, who first launched the event in 1990. Over the years, the party has featured iconic performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande.

In addition to Abdul, Uplive provided exclusive streaming coverage of DJ sets and live performances from Raye, Netta, and Karina Kay. Attendees in Palm Springs had the opportunity to visit the Uplive booth, decorated by Uplive banners and a beautiful Ferris wheel, to download the app, receive free gifts, and commemorate the event with pictures against a spectacular backdrop. By downloading the app, attendees were also entered for the chance to win grand prizes, including a 3-night stay at Hilton Palm Springs.

Uplive allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, sharing their talents and building connections in real-time with users across the globe. It has more than 300 million registered users from over 150 regions, making it the leading independent video social entertainment platform globally. Uplive empowers users from all walks of life and all identities to authentically express themselves and offers the potential for users to earn money in a true boost to the creator economy.

Photos and a more in-depth recap of the event can be found on the White Party Palm Springs website or @whitepartypalmsprings on Instagram.

About Uplive

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, leading dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game based live social apps. It includes operations in eighteen offices around the globe that brings deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets. Combined with cutting-edge technology and a scalable global infrastructure, AIG is bringing the most exciting social product experiences to users across emerging markets.

