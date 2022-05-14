3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), informs investors that KSF continues its investigation into 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).

On March 1, 2021, the Company disclosed that the filing of its 10-K annual report would be delayed, due primarily to "the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." On March 5, 2021, when the Form 10-K was finally filed, the Company disclosed internal control problems relating to "non-standard contracts and non-standard contract terms" and "the review of internally prepared reports and analyses utilized in the financial closing process," among other disappointing news.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether 3D's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to 3D's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

