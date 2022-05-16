Item 9 Labs Corp. Announces Second Quarter FY 2022 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 9% to $6.6 Million

National Unity Rd. Dispensary Franchise Footprint Expands into Three New States

Cultivation, Production and Processing Expansion in Nevada Nears Completion with Phase One of Arizona Development also on Track

Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Key Operational and Financial Highlights Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today reported its fiscal second quarter operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis franchisor and operator headquartered in Arizona that produces premium, award-winning products. With deep experience in cannabis, franchising, and capital markets, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"Last year, our team focused on strengthening our position for future growth, both locally in Arizona and nationally across the U.S.," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden. "The momentum we've achieved over the past quarter demonstrates the power of this foundation and gives a glimpse into what's ahead for our national growth and product excellence."

Key Business Highlights During Q2 FY2022 (January 1 - March 31, 2022)

Bowden continued, "Focusing on execution sums up our plan for 2022 as we continue our mission to keep the door to cannabis entrepreneurship open to the everyday entrepreneur and bring more high-quality, alternative medicine to consumers nationwide. As large equity holders, our goals remain aligned with our shareholders in creating long-term value and brands that are built to last."

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY2022 (compared with Q2 FY2021)

Revenue increased 9% to $6.6 million

Gross profit totaled $2.7 million

Gross margin remained strong at approximately 40%

Operating loss of $2.8 million compared with operating income of $0.5 million

Net loss of $3.9 million compared with net income of $50 thousand

Net loss included $1.1 million ( $255 ,000 paid in cash) of interest expense compared with $.5 million ( $143 ,000 paid in cash)

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.0 million (invested significantly in franchise expenses, human capital, and infrastructure for expansion)

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.1 million as of March 31, 2022

Escrow deposits of $10.1 million in cash set aside for expansion as of March 31, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information – Tuesday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden and Chief Financial Officer Bobby Mikkelsen will host the Company's Q2 FY2022 results call.

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





Access by Zoom: A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire,



A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire, click on this webcast link to register or access the replay.

Access by Phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time: Dial-in number: 669-900-6833 // Meeting ID: 96267842685 // Passcode: 389480





Questions: Please submit questions to Please submit questions to investors@item9labscorp.com before the presentation begins. The management team will do their best to answer all questions.

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













March 31,

September 30,



2022

2021



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,128

$ 1,454,460 Accounts receivable, net

1,177,003

1,448,280 Inventory

4,819,619

6,391,351 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

782,556

802,558 Total current assets

6,884,306

10,096,649









Property and equipment, net

24,009,739

10,877,848 Right of use asset

730,516

156,938 Construction escrow deposits

10,096,928

17,744,913 Deposits

98,701

600,000 Other assets

1,229,940

608,874 Intangible assets, net

19,590,433

18,659,095 Goodwill

58,233,386

58,064,816 Total Assets

$120,873,949

$ 116,809,133









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 5,522,921

$ 3,759,818 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

2,646,036

2,678,694 Accrued interest

1,792,925

1,391,766 Accrued expenses

1,241,683

1,169,776 Deferred revenue, current portion

219,992

119,992 Notes payable, current portion, net of discounts

21,136,912

4,536,002 Income tax payable

3,324

- Operating lease liability, current portion

219,773

56,592 Convertible notes payable, net of discounts

2,815,880

1,277,394 Total current liabilities

35,599,446

14,990,034









Deferred revenue, net of current portion

345,855

655,851 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

518,520

104,406 Notes payables, net of current portion and discounts

1,645,043

14,957,399









Total liabilities

38,108,864

30,707,690









Commitments and Contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 108,269,428 and 107,074,417 shares issued and 95,969,428 and 94,774,417 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

10,827

10,707 Additional paid-in capital

137,280,385

133,414,830 Accumulated deficit

(41,097,186)

(33,874,094) Treasury stock

(13,450,000)

(13,450,000)









Total Item 9 Labs Corp. Stockholders' Equity

82,744,026

86,101,443 Non-controlling interest

21,059

-









Total Stockholders' Equity

82,765,085

86,101,443









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$120,873,949

$ 116,809,133

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

For the six months ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

















Revenues, net

$ 6,638,186

$ 6,110,631

$ 12,824,197

$ 9,150,195 Cost of revenues

3,960,948

3,121,045

7,748,193

4,729,176 Gross profit

2,677,238

2,989,586

5,076,004

4,421,019

















Operating expenses















Professional fees and outside services 556,721

613,758

1,214,166

907,713 Payroll and employee related expenses

3,055,244

1,318,842

5,205,950

2,422,146 Sales and marketing

613,902

84,165

1,053,338

127,346 Depreciation and amortization

442,477

105,897

881,612

248,442 Other operating expenses

786,167

349,517

1,632,835

564,054 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt

(5,000)

-

(5,000)

- Total expenses

5,449,511

2,472,179

9,982,901

4,269,701

















Income (loss) from operations

(2,772,273)

517,407

(4,906,897)

151,318

















Other income (expense)















Interest expense

(1,097,373)

(468,387)

(2,307,763)

(1,176,754) Other income

318

-

318

- Total other income (expense), net

(1,097,055)

(468,387)

(2,307,445)

(1,176,754)

















Net income (loss), before income tax provision (benefit)

(3,869,328)

49,020

(7,214,342)

(1,025,436)

















Income tax provision (benefit)

3,324

-

3,324

-

















Net income (loss)

(3,872,652)

49,020

(7,217,666)

(1,025,436) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

5,426

-

5,426

-

















Net income (loss) attributable to Item 9 Labs Corp.

$ (3,878,078)

$ 49,020

$ (7,223,092)

$ (1,025,436)

















Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (0.04)

$ 0.00

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

95,271,726

65,880,141

95,088,960

62,143,521

















Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.04)

$ 0.00

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

95,271,726

84,938,235

95,088,960

62,143,521

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA

















Three months ended March 31,

Six months ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (3,872,652)

$ 49,020

$ (7,217,666)

$ (1,025,436) Depreciation and amortization 442,477

105,897

881,612

248,442 Interest expense 1,097,373

468,387

2,307,763

1,176,754 Income tax expense 3,324

-

3,324

- Stock-based expense 1,363,485

304,672

1,870,779

772,580 Acquisition related costs 23,676

87,060

23,676

266,738 Adjusted EBITDA $ (942,317)

$ 1,015,036

$ (2,130,512)

$ 1,439,078

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Item 9 Labs Corp. provides Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, Item 9 Labs Corp. supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and acquisition related expenses. Item 9 Labs Corp. management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of the business model. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze its operations between periods and over time. Item 9 Labs Corp. finds this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider its non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jayne Levy, VP of Communications

Email: Jayne@item9labs.com

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

800-403-1140

Email: investors@item9labscorp.com

