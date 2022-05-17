LONGi Named '2022 Top Performer' in PV Evolution Labs PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Leading solar module manufacturer secures award for the sixth year in a row

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's number-one solar technology company, has been awarded "2022 Top Performer" status in the annual PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard – the sixth straight year the company has been honored by PVEL, a leading independent lab for the downstream solar and storage markets.

For eight years running, PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard has provided the solar industry with crucial knowledge about long-term module reliability and performance data. Based on PVEL's rigorous Product Qualification Program (PQP), the battery of six tests included in the 2022 publication are thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical stress sequence, potential-induced degradation (PID), light-induced degradation (LID) + light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LETID), and PAN performance, which strongly correlates to real world performance when analyzing modeled versus measured results for this accelerated lifetime test regime.

Top Performer status applies to model types with less than 2% degradation for the highlighted PQP reliability tests. For PAN performance, Top Performer status applies to model types achieving a top quartile energy yield on the simulated PV sites presented in PVEL's PAN reports.

"With six consecutive Scorecard appearances, LONGi continues to demonstrate quality, reliability and performance in its PV modules through PVEL's testing," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "Not only that, but one of LONGi's models was named a Top Performer in all six testing categories—a rare feat."

"LONGi prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability, and being named a Top Performer in PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard confirms our commitment," said Steven Chan, general manager, North America, for LONGi. "Independent testing like that provided by PVEL is critical to the successful acceleration of the clean energy transition, and we are honored to help drive industry excellence with our high-performance solar modules that push the envelope in innovation."

PVEL will be hosting the PV ModuleTech—U.S. Special Edition conference on June 14-15 at its new Napa, CA, headquarters. LONGi is a sponsor of the conference, and Hongbin Fang, director of global product marketing, will discuss why quality and bankability are crucial to high performance and reliable PV systems.

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry with breakthrough monocrystalline technology innovations, supplying high-efficiency solar modules for all market segments and project types in the United States. LONGi is the world's most valuable solar technology company with a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and supplies more than 80 GW of solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand. As a fully-vertically integrated, sustainably-focused company, LONGi offers leading technology at a competitive price. Visit us at LONGi Solar, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)

PVEL is the leading independent lab for the downstream solar and energy storage market and a member of the Kiwa Group. As a bankability testing pioneer, PVEL has accumulated more than a decade of measured reliability and performance data for PV and storage equipment. Today PVEL provides developers, investors and asset owners with a suite of technical services for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving system performance throughout the project lifecycle. PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Programs for PV modules, inverters and energy storage systems connect manufacturers with a global network of 400+ downstream partners representing 30+ gigawatts of annual buying power. Learn how PVEL makes data matter at pvel.com.

