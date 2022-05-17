Magnum ice cream and Nails.INC Launch an Indulgent Chocolate-Scented Nail Polish Line Inspired by Magnum ice cream's New Duet Bars

The premium ice cream brand has partnered with celebrity nail artist, Mei Kawajiri to celebrate imagination and authentic self-expression through nail art and ice cream

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-expression comes to life in many forms - from the way we indulge in our favorite treats to the way we dress, style our hair and paint our nails. Magnum® ice cream, the chocolatiers of ice cream, is collaborating with female-founded, independent beauty brand, Nails.INC to launch a line of six chocolate-scented nail polishes inspired by the new Magnum ice cream Duet Bars.

Magnum ice cream Duet Bars x Nails.INC Duet chocolate-scented nail polishes (PRNewswire)

Magnum ice cream Duet Bars are the first ice cream bar to be dipped in two different types of chocolate and are available in three indulgent flavors: Almond, Chocolate and Cookie. Inspired by the Duet Bars' chocolate layering, Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC unveils three sets of polish duos in a variety of creamy shades that encourage fans to explore their own layers and indulge in who they are through nail art.

Meet the polishes:

Almond Duet: Recreate the sweet and crunchy coating of the Almond Duet Bar with Glazed Almond, a buttery shade of light brown and Double Chocolate, a rich dark brown.

Chocolate Duet: Bring the Chocolate Duet Bar to life with Raspberry Swirl, a vibrant hot pink paired with White Chocolate, a silky light pink.

Cookie Duet: Inspired by the Cookie Duet Bar, this pairing comes with Crunchy Cookie, a quintessential beige and Classic Chocolate, the perfect chocolate-y brown.

To celebrate the launch, Magnum ice cream has partnered with celebrity nail artist, Mei Kawajiri to create three, trendy nail art designs using the Duet polishes and bring to life Magnum ice cream's new Duet Bars in a unique way.

"As a nail artist, I'm always looking for over-the-top ways to express myself," says Mei Kawajiri. "I love to incorporate sensory experience into my designs, so I was thrilled when Magnum ice cream teamed up with Nails.INC to create richly pigmented and chocolate-scented, polishes – allowing me to showcase my favorite ice cream treats through three creative, unexpected designs."

Fans can recreate Mei's looks at home by heading to Amazon and nailsinc.com to purchase the Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC nail polishes for $7.99 each and their local freezer aisles to purchase Magnum ice cream Duet Bars for the Retailer Suggested Price of $4.49-$4.99.

"As the chocolatiers of ice cream, we're always looking to push the boundaries and release innovative products our ice cream fans crave," said Russel Lilly, general manager of Unilever Ice Cream for total North America. "Now, we're excited to give chocolate lovers another way to express themselves, inspired by our iconic Belgian chocolate and designed with everyone in mind."

This June and July, New York City , Miami and Los Angeles -area fans are invited to Magnum ice cream's Indulgence Studio to create their own #MagnumMoments at Magnum ice cream pop-ups taking place at the stylish and award-winning Freehand hotel in New York City and Los Angeles , and the Generator hotel in Miami .

For more information about Magnum ice cream, visit magnumicecream.com/us and follow on social @MagnumIceCreamUS on Facebook and @MagnumIceCream on Twitter and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.magnumicecream.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

For more information about Nails.INC, visit nailsinc.com/en and follow on social @nailsinclondon on Facebook and @nailsinc on Instagram and Twitter.

About Magnum® ice cream

Launched in 1989, Magnum® ice cream was the first handheld ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling more than one billion units annually worldwide.

Magnum® ice cream bars is the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams ― including Magnum Double Ice Cream Bars, Magnum MINI Ice Cream Bars, Magnum Classic Ice Cream Bars, and Magnum Tubs ― source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. For more information, please visit magnumicecream.com/us, facebook.com/MagnumIceCreamUS, twitter.com/MagnumIceCream, and visit our U.S. Instagram channel at instagram.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

- improving the health of the planet;

- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

- contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Nails.INC

Nails.INC is the UK's leading nail brand, founded in 1999 by Thea Green MBE. The brand is renowned for first-to-market product innovation, prestige colour quality and immaculate glossy manicures. Nails.INC's formulations are vegan, cruelty free and up to '21 free' i.e. free from all the nasties. What started with a cult NailKale base coat has grown to bestselling award-winning products such as Plant Power: the cleanest, vegan and 21 free, 73% plant-based polish and flash-drying 45 Second Speedy Gloss.

About Freehand

Freehand is a collection of hotels that combine the social culture of a hostel with innovative design, award-winning food and beverage, and a community-driven atmosphere. Each Freehand takes its cues from the surrounding neighborhood, with spaces that are a microcosm of the best each city has to offer.

Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC – Cookie Duet (PRNewswire)

Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC – Almond Duet (PRNewswire)

Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC – Chocolate Duet (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Magnum ice cream) (PRNewswire)

