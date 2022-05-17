TOMMEE TIPPEE UNCOVERS ALARMING DATA: 57% OF MOMS BELIEVE THEY CURRENTLY HAVE OR HAD UNDIAGNOSED POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION OR POSTPARTUM ANXIETY

The infant feeding brand announces new global campaign 'The Truth Is' to reveal honest, unspoken truths about parenting and aims to lighten the load for twenty winners with free mental health check-ins

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New parenthood. It's nothing you could have ever expected or predicted. Incredible highs and intense love, all intermixed with deep anxieties that can leave you feeling overwhelmed, lonely, and vulnerable. In fact, a new survey from Tommee Tippee uncovered a troubling stat. Nearly half (49%) of moms admitted to having suicidal thoughts or experiencing depression during their pregnancy and/or during postpartum. With factors like inadequate paid family leave, social platforms that run rampant with toxic parent shaming, the high cost of childcare, and a narrative fueled by preconceived notions of what is best when it comes to feeding, the burden on a parent's mental health is too great. It's time to come together to tell the truth about parenting, cancel the critics, and celebrate parenting wins. That's why Tommee Tippee has launched their 'The Truth Is' campaign to encourage empathy among the parenting community and to help parents feel less alone.

In the United States, the only postpartum check-up occurs at six weeks. According to the survey, 63% of moms said that they could have benefited from a check in with a mental health professional between 9 to 12 months postpartum. In fact, only half (51%) of moms said that their OBGYN referred them to a psychologist or discussed mental health options at any point leading up to or during their postpartum experience. Other eye-opening survey findings about the current state of perinatal mental health can be found here. To underscore Tommee Tippee's commitment to helping first time parents, the brand has continued their partnership with Bumble Baby, a team of NICU nurses and licensed professional counselors, to share advice on topics ranging from feeding to postpartum depression. Tommee Tippee will also offer a sweepstakes where twenty parents will win a free 1:1 mental health check-in with a Bumble Baby Licensed Professional Counselor and a supply of Tommee Tippee products.

"Being a new parent is hard and that's only exacerbated when you're feeling alone in your experiences," said Sharon Swan, Head of Brand Marketing, Americas at Tommee Tippee North America. "With 'The Truth Is', we want to encourage parents to share their truths with each other, foster compassion, and, ultimately, help build the confidence new parents sometimes struggle to find."

'The Truth Is' global campaign features a series of short films that acknowledge how parents' every day is different, with extraordinary highs and incredible lows from breakfast to bedtime and every time in between. Each film encourages parents to share their own truths, whether that's the realities of postpartum, the burden of mental health, or overcoming feeding challenges, with the goal of creating a community that uplifts each other and highlights the extraordinary power in parents' every day. One mom says, "The truth is, pregnancy can be really difficult. It's not always beautiful maternity photos and feeling like a goddess. Sometimes, it's vomiting, peeing all through the night and wanting to be lazy on the couch all day because you just don't feel like yourself." You can visit the Tommee Tippee page to see how other parents are coming together to share their truths.

To learn about postpartum support resources and to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a free 1:1 mental health check-in with a Licensed Professional Counselor visit, https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/about-us.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by Pollfish in April 2022 to 1,001 US-based moms aged 18 and older with at least one child aged 0-3 in their home.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is one of the largest baby brands in the United States1. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world.

1 Nielsen AOD TTL USxAOC, April 23, 2022.

