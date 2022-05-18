Geneva Financial Announces New Colorado Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Jesse Seidel

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Greenwood Village, CO led by Branch Manager Jesse Seidel. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"Homeownership is more than a dream for many people, it is a place where they can raise their children and form a community." Colorado Branch Manager Jesse Seidel stated. "Humanizing the loan process makes that opportunity achievable and less intimidating. Through this move to Geneva, we can now better serve our communities and help them on their journey to homeownership."

Based out of Greenwood Village, CO, Seidel and his new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state and over 15 other states across the country. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

Being a homeowner and real estate investor himself, Seidel, knows firsthand that this may be one of the most important investments a person can make in their lifetime. It is this understanding that exemplifies how important it is to have the right people offering sound guidance and advice to his clients. It is also what led Jesse to the mortgage industry, where he continues to apply his 20 + years of experience within real estate and finance to helping his clients reach their real estate goals.

