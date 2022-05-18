Ornare consolidates its presence in the North American market with the opening of a showroom in Greenwich

SÃO PAULO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornare, one of the most sophisticated brands of high-end made-to-measure furniture, follows an international expansion plan and is already a reference brand in the North American market. The showroom in Greenwich, which will be run by Mylene Del Nero and Stefan Schattan, is Ornare's eighth in the United States.

"Ornare products are already a reference in Brazil and in large cities such as New York, Houston, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Now, we are going to bring all the quality, exclusivity, comfort, and sophistication of the brand to the very high standard public that lives in Greenwich", says Esther Schattan, managing partner of Ornare.

The Ornare showroom in Greenwich offers specialized and personalized service, as well as presents the brand's latest collections. In the exclusive space, customers have the opportunity to get to know the sophisticated Shaker line, inspired by the community that lived in the northwest of England in the 18th century, and the Round line, inspired by the golden ratio, with smooth curves, and transmitting the message of lighter life. The company has also developed new possibilities for 3D projects, visible in electronic applications and in virtual reality glasses so that customers and business partners can get a preview of the projects.

With the arrival in new locations, Ornare reinforces the importance of the 100% Brazilian product, produced in an exclusive factory, located in the State of São Paulo. "The goal is for the international structure to be responsible for 40% of the company's total sales by 2024. And the Greenwich unit will play an important role in achieving this goal. We are very pleased and excited about the opening of the showroom", says Esther.

Showroom Ornare Greenwich

Address: 34 E Putnam Avenue #34A Greenwich, CT 06830

Instagram: ornareusa_official

Pictures: https://bityli.com/kGtWSN

About Ornare

Ornare is an international luxury brand with high-end bespoke furniture. The company's projects attract the market's attention with cabinets, closets, kitchens, Wall system panels, Home Theater, furniture, and bathrooms. Ornare is always in constant expansion. In Brazil, the brand has fifteen showrooms and presence in the United States with eight locations: New York (Manhattan, and Brooklyn), Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, Hamptons, and Greenwich. Recently, Ornare also opened its showroom in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Website: www.ornare.com.br.

