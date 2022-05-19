Arasan announces its 2'nd Generation of CAN IP

Arasan, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for all things mobile, including automobiles announces its 2'nd generation of CAN IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its 2'nd generation of CAN IP for the CAN 2.0 and CAN FD Specifications. The controllers have been rearchitected and upgraded to lower power consumption and area, which make them suitable for FPGA applications in addition to Arasan's primary ASIC IP market. Although automobiles do not have stringent power requirements like mobile phones, Arasan's power saving techniques implemented on these controllers help conserve battery power which automobiles also rely on. Use of FPGA's is prevalent in the automotive and industrial sectors, so optimizing area was another criterion that was set for these next gen controllers.

(PRNewsfoto/Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Arasan's 2nd Gen CAN IP controller core performs serial communication as per CAN2.0 and CAN FD specifications. It supports CAN 2.0A and CAN 2.0B protocols, TT-CAN, CAN-FD (ISO 11898-1.2015, plus earlier ISO, and Non-ISO Bosch specifications). It is fully programmable up to 1 Mbps for CAN 2.0 and multiple devices. Our 2nd Gen CAN IP is designed to increase reliability, faster error reporting, features advanced Error management unit, prevents data loss during transmission and prevents message collisions.

Arasan's 2nd Gen CAN IP controller cores can be easily integrated with the host processor using standard AMBA AHB/AXI interfaces. Our highly configurable controller core supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & flexible buffering schemes allows it to be fine-tuned to the specific need for the application.

Arasan's 2nd Gen CAN IP is 100% architected and designed by Arasan in-house team with engineering support direct from the designers. Further, the IP has been designed in the USA enabling us to support projects requiring US security clearance for support personnel. The defense and aerospace sectors in addition to automotive are a major target market for Arasan's fault tolerant CAN IP.

Arasan's CAN IP has passed compliance through multiple licensees and ASIL requirements.

For more information https://www.arasan.com/products/can-fd/

About Arasan

Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs to Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.