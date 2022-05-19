Christian J. Fischer Joins the Mini Melts Team

NORWICH, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian J. Fischer has joined the Mini Melts Ice Cream Team as their Senior Vice President of Operations. Christian has 35 years of experience in the food service industry. He has attained a broad spectrum of food service experience from providing insightful and impactful coaching and mentoring.

Christian has a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and a Master's degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Landesberufsschule Bad Gleichenberg.

Christian has been a key executive in the foodservice industry, including; Vice President of Culinary Innovations for Chartwells/Compass Group and Chief Culinary Officer for Unidine. During his time with Compass Group, he managed 800 million in food purchased for over 1000 locations throughout the USA.

His team was responsible for the organization's growth, operational, and culinary direction. Christian is a 35-year industry veteran and one of the country's top culinarians. Christian is accessible and honestly obsessed with helping his teams succeed in whatever they choose as their work and life goal.

"We are excited to welcome Christian to the Operations team. His skills and experience as an exceptional leader will be a great addition to Mini Melts Ice Cream. Our go-to-market is unlike any other company in the frozen consumable space, and Christian's approach to a customer-first is an excellent fit." says President/CEO Dan Kilcoyne.

Christian resides in Greater Hartford with his wife and four children. He is an excellent example of leadership, not only within business but also with his family.

Mini Melts Ice Cream is a unique 14% beaded ice cream product. Manufactured in Norwich, CT, and headquartered out of the Philadelphia, PA region, Mini Melts Ice Cream is a premium ice cream experience that distributes its product in many ways; including automated kiosks, Direct Store Delivery (DSD) for C-Stores, Drug Stores and Grocery as well as Amusement Parks and Stadiums. Mini Melts currently operates 18 distribution centers throughout the United States and plans on opening four more by the end of 2022. Mini Melts operates a fleet of super frozen distribution trucks and stores nationwide. Mini Melts Ice Cream can be found in thousands of locations, including Wawa, 7 Eleven, Dave and Buster's, Urban Air Adventure Park, SkyZone/CircusTrix, and select Walgreens locations.

