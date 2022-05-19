ComplySci appoints new chief technology, chief product and chief legal officers. 

Company adds to executive leadership team as part of rapid growth and product offering expansion

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, is continuing to grow its experienced leadership team with three recent appointments. The company has named Helen Johnson as chief technology officer, Robert Keller, CFA, to the position of chief product officer and Eric Przybisiki as chief legal officer.

ComplySci (PRNewsfoto/ComplySci) (PRNewswire)

"Following an incredible year of growth and expansion, we are excited to continue growing our team with leaders who will drive innovation and development, as well as a visionary product leadership to continue to create new solutions for our growing customer base," said ComplySci President Will Bressman. "We're very excited to have found such outstanding leaders in Helen and Robert, and to have recently promoted Eric Przybisiki, who has played an integral part in our success over the past several years. With more than 70 years of combined experience in both the United States and European markets, they will provide significant value to ComplySci as we support the dynamic needs of financial service institutions around the world."

Chief Technology Officer Helen Johnson

Prior to joining ComplySci, Ms. Johnson, served as the chief technology officer at Data Dynamics, Inc. She also previously worked at AIG where she held numerous leadership positions, including serving as the global head of information technology delivery partnership, head of science technology and chief data officer, as well as at Thompson Reuters Eikon, RBS Global Banking and Markets, and Bloomberg, among others.

She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in computer science and economics from Cornell University and currently serves as an advisory board member for Wallaroo Labs and Sorcero.

"I am incredibly pleased to be joining the ComplySci family of firms," said Johnson. "The company is an innovative leader in compliance solutions, and I look forward to working with our teams to continue to enhance our products as we find new and valuable ways to help our customers meet their compliance needs."

Chief Product Officer Robert Keller, CFA

Before joining the company, Mr. Keller served as the head of product for Clearwater Analytics, where he was responsible for creating and executing the strategy for the investment management market vertical. He also previously worked for Eze Software, where he held numerous leadership positions in his long tenure with the company, including serving as chief product officer, chief strategy officer and managing director for Europe.

Mr. Keller is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and received his master's in business administration from the Boston University School of Management. He also holds the chartered financial analyst designation.

"I'm thrilled to join ComplySci at this critical moment of growth in the company's history," said Keller. "Amy has created a strong team, which has helped the company make tremendous strides as a leading provider of tech-enabled employee compliance solutions for the financial services sector. I look forward to working with the entire team to continuously improve our best-in-class solutions."

Chief Legal Officer Eric Przybisiki

Mr. Przybisiki joined ComplySci as general counsel in 2018. Prior to that time, he served as North American general counsel at Atos and counsel and assistant secretary at Siemens IT Solutions and Services. Mr. Przybisiki began his career as director of business and legal affairs at Troma Entertainment, before serving as negotiator and counsel for Hyperion Solutions Corporation, contracts counsel at HSS, Inc. and senior counsel at Westcon Group, Inc.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and American studies from Brandeis University and his juris doctor from New York Law School. He is admitted to and a member of the bars in New York and Connecticut.

"I have been honored to have worked alongside Amy and the team for the last four years as the company has grown and evolved," said Mr. Przybisiki. "I have seen firsthand what ComplySci can accomplish and am excited about what the future holds as we continue to invest in and build upon our comprehensive suite of products and offerings."

About ComplySci

ComplySci believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. The company's family of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the family of firms offer a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other Code of Ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

