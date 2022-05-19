Forget Horoscopes this Mercury Retrograde: Kraft Mayo Can Now Help Predict Your Future

First-ever Mayo Reader offers personalized readings about yourself and your future based on the unique way you spread your mayo

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury in Retrograde can be a time of change and uncertainty, when people seek signs of assurance, stability and meaning. As the "Mayo of Mayonnaise," Kraft Real Mayo is alleviating planetary pains for its fans by helping to reveal a bit more about themselves, and what may lie in their future, through the launch of Kraft Mayo Readings.

Send in your spread @RealKraftMayo on TikTok and Twitter! (PRNewswire)

Just like love of Mayo, astrology and horoscopes can be controversial. But in a world of controversy, Kraft Mayo encourages mayo fans to champion their individuality and stand up for what they believe in, whether it be their favorite condiment or searching for truth in their Zodiac signs. This Mercury in Retrograde, Kraft Mayo's first-ever Mayo Reader will offer personalized readings about its fans and their futures based on the unique way they spread their velvety smooth mayo.

"Here at Kraft Mayo, we champion those who revel in their individuality, and the introduction of the world's first Mayo Reader allows us to celebrate the uniqueness of Kraft Mayo lovers down to the way they spread their favorite condiment," said Frances Sabatier, Kraft Real Mayo Brand Manager. "Kraft Mayo is also all about standing up for love of mayo and other things that might be seen as polarizing. That's why we're diving headfirst into the controversial cultural debate around astrology with the introduction of Mayo Readings."

With the announcement of Mayo Readings, Kraft Mayo has enlisted David Ebert @electronicbert, who will serve as the world's first Mayo Reader, offering up personalized readings. Fans can get in on the fun in one of two ways: by sharing their bespoke spread via duetting the Kraft Mayo Reader's content on TikTok @RealKraftMayo or by tweeting their spread submission at @RealKraftMayo. From May 19 to May 26, the Kraft Mayo Reader will assess the unique and telling details of each spread. From Scraper, to Single Swiper, Neat Squeezer, and Swirler to Dolloper, helping to dissect what's to come through the remainder of Mercury in Retrograde and beyond.

For complete rules and more information on Kraft Mayo Readings, check out and follow @RealKraftMayo on TikTok and Twitter. For more on Kraft Real Mayo, the Kraft Real Mayo website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kraft Heinz Company