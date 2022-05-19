Istation named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist for Best Learning Recovery Tool

Istation Reading, Math, and Lectura earn nod from industry leaders



DALLAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, announces that its math, reading, and Spanish literacy programs were named as 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalists in the Best Recovery Learning Tool category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services and people in the education and business technology industries.

Istation's New Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Istation) (PRNewswire)

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Istation was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories, including new categories in education and leadership.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

Istation provides computer-adaptive assessments and curriculum in reading, math, and Spanish literacy for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade and strongly predicts student performance on many state assessments.

"It is an honor to once again be a finalist for a CODiE Award," said Istation President and COO Ossa Fisher. "I am so proud of our talented teams that work very hard to empower and support educators so that they can meet every student's needs."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed here .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit here .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net .

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom. Istation's innovative programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Learn more at https://www.istation.com/ .

