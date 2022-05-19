Zeus Living Expands in South Florida to Meet Surge in Demand for Flexible Extended Stays

Company brings new rental homes under management as trip searches to Florida increase

MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Living, a leading property management and hospitality platform, today announced its expansion in South Florida with the addition of 20 properties to its portfolio and another six expected to go live on the company's website by mid-June, totaling in 26. The decision to grow in the region was fueled by the increasing number of people who have the ability to live and work from anywhere, and the consistent demand for rental homes and apartment-style units in the state. Compared to last year, Zeus Living has seen a 130% increase in searches for Florida accommodations on the company's website. The properties newly managed by Zeus Living range from studios to five-bedrooms, and are located in the communities of Coral Gables, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and West Palm Beach.

1BR Apartment in North Miami Beach available to book here: https://zeusliving.com/homes/2145-ne-164th-st-apt-247-north-miami-beach-fl-33162-usa?start_date=&end_date= (PRNewswire)

Zeus Living manages properties that can be rented for 30 days or longer across more than 100 destinations in the U.S. The tech-enabled company aims to alleviate pain points for owners by designing, listing, marketing, booking, and caring for their homes. While driving revenue for owners, Zeus Living provides 24/7 support to residents throughout their rental experience. Florida is the newest state to be added to Zeus Living's portfolio, and is among the company's top-performing markets based on bookings.

"I'm excited to expand our presence in Florida at a time when individuals and families are considering living and working from sunny, beachside destinations," said Kulveer Taggar, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeus Living. "With the standardization of remote work, we've seen that people are increasingly embracing what we call 'FlexLiving' — and the summer season opens up greater opportunity to bring the whole family along. As travel and living continue to merge and pandemic restrictions lift, we look forward to reaching more homeowners and offering increased options for our residents, wherever they want to be."

In a new survey of more than 1,700 Americans who work remotely at least part of the time, Zeus Living found 67% would consider living and working from a new city in 2022, pointing to increased demand for flexible rentals on the horizon. While maintaining north of 85% occupancy, Zeus Living has experienced recent boosts in overall search volume on its website, up 38% since the start of the year.

About Zeus Living

Zeus Living designs and manages modern homes that can be rented for 30 days or longer across more than 100 destinations in the U.S. Through its leading technology platform and the expertise of dedicated hospitality professionals around the country, Zeus Living strives to help people live well, and on their own terms. Zeus Living drives revenue for owners while taking care of their properties, and delivers unparalleled support to residents, ensuring memorable experiences wherever they choose to stay. Organizations trust Zeus Living to serve as an end-to-end corporate travel partner, with flexible options based on personalized needs. To date, Zeus Living has raised over $150 million in capital from leading investors and hosted more than 40,000 residents for 1.6 million nights. For more information, visit zeusliving.com or follow @zeusliving on Twitter.

