KIDFRESH INTRODUCES WHEELY TASTY ADDITIONS TO THE FROZEN FOOD AISLE

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of mouth-watering frozen kids' classics with hidden veggies in every bite, launched two new entrees to add to their line of Wagon Wheel Mac & Cheeses: Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese and Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheels.

Both entrees feature high-quality ingredients and hidden veggies in every bite. Kidfresh's first-to-market Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese nods to the classic cheeseburger with their signature wagon wheel pasta in a cheddar cheese sauce made with antibiotic-free beef, real cheddar cheese and hidden carrots. Kidfresh's Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheels is a unique blend of their signature wagon wheel pasta with real mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce made with hidden beets and carrots.

Taste and nutrition are paramount when it comes to Kidfresh recipes. Both entrees feature 13g of protein and are good sources of calcium. Kidfresh never uses preservatives or artificial ingredients. And every bowl of cheesy goodness passed the Kidfresh taste test; Kidfresh solicits their expert panels of children aged 6-8 to taste test and provide feedback on every new product. Too spicy? More sauce? The Kidfresh team adjusts it to their liking, because after all, kids are the toughest critics!

"We know kids love Cheeseburger and Cheese Pizza and knew they would make great additions to our line of pasta entrees. Wagon Wheel Mac & Cheese is a family favorite and we're thrilled to be expanding the platform with new flavors," said Lindsay Kaden, VP Marketing & Innovation.

Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheels and Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese are available at select retailers nationwide. Both entrees retail for $4.59. For more information or to find a retailer near you, please visit www.kidfresh.com .

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is the leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options. Kidfresh meals are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after being cooked to preserve the nutrients and flavors. Kidfresh is now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

