Checkers® & Rally's® Introduces the Mother of All Crunchers - its All-New Bacon Brewhouse Sandwich - for a Limited Time

Newest Mother Cruncher Sandwich Now Available at Limited Locations

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, brings the (Brew)house down with its Mother Cruncher chicken sandwich that infuses both bacon and beer cheese flavor sauce for that party-in-your-mouth taste.

Now available for a limited time, Checkers & Rally’s new Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher features a crispy all-white meat chicken breast topped with its new savory beer cheese flavor sauce topped with real bacon pieces, two strips of smoky bacon, spicy pickles and crispy onion tanglers served on a toasted bakery-style bun – all for $5.99. (PRNewswire)

"Look no further if you're ready to be blown away by our newest chicken sandwich with no equal," said Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "While the sandwich is made complete with beer cheese flavor sauce, we assure everyone it's safe to enjoy in our drive-thru behind the wheel. The only thing you might be under the influence of is the crazy amount of flavor found in every bacon-infused bite."

The Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher pairs perfectly with Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America*. The new burger can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal, which includes fries and a drink.

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Joyce Oliva

Checkers & Rally's

813-283-7009

OlivaJ@Checkers.com

Adam Belmont

ICR

646-277-1294

checkers@icrinc.com

